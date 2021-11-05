Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: East Sussex town lit up for Bonfire Night celebrations

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 7.50pm Updated: November 5 2021, 8.16pm
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crowds have flocked to the East Sussex town of Lewes for the annual Bonfire Night celebrations.

Bonfire Night 2021
Participants during the parade through the town of Lewes (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The town’s parade has attracted up to 60,000 spectators previously, but local councils and the emergency services called for a low-key event this year due to Covid concerns.

Bonfire Night 2021
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

The event is famous for burning celebrity effigies – including Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2019.

Bonfire Night 2021
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

The hugely popular parade is organised by seven bonfire societies, many of which date to the 19th century.

Bonfire Night 2021
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Bonfire Night 2021
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Bonfire Night 2021
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Bonfire Night 2021
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Bonfire Night 2021
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Bonfire Night 2021
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Bonfire Night 2021
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Bonfire Night 2021
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Bonfire Night 2021
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

