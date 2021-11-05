Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola factoring in ‘Fergie Time’ ahead of Man Utd clash

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 10.34pm
Pep Guardiola expects Manchester United to fight to the end in this weekend’s derby (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is factoring ‘Fergie Time’ into his planning as he prepares for this weekend’s derby at Old Trafford.

City’s arch-rivals United host the champions in the Premier League on Saturday fresh from snatching a stoppage-time equaliser at Atalanta in midweek.

Not for the first time this season, Cristiano Ronaldo was their hero at the death having also grabbed a last-gasp winner against Villarreal in September.

It evoked memories of the never-say-die attitude evident at the club throughout the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Assessing the threat posed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United, Guardiola said: “I’m pretty sure they are going to press man-to-man up front and defend deeper.

“In terms of build-up, I’m sure they’ll try to make a good one – sometimes with two false nines, sometimes more direct. I’m pretty sure they’ll attack the channels and use Bruno Fernandes to ignite something.

“They will try to make the movements in behind in the final third with crosses to Cristiano. They could play (Edinson) Cavani, (Marcus) Rashford or other ones.

“(We have to) be ready in the last minutes of the first half and the second half. I’m pretty sure they will call Sir Alex Ferguson to install the ‘Fergie Time’, because I think it’s going to happen.”

Solskjaer came under heavy pressure after his side were thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool a fortnight ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late equaliser for United in midweek
Last week’s victory over Tottenham took some of the heat off the Norwegian but another big loss at the hands of City would put him back under the microscope.

Guardiola, however, has warned that a repeat of the Liverpool result is highly unlikely.

He said: “We have not the quality to play like Liverpool play, so we play a different way. Football is not ‘copy paste’.

“United, after this defeat, changed the set-up against Tottenham and it worked, and they changed the set-up against Atalanta.

Solskjaer remains under pressure at Old Trafford
“If you want to do it like Liverpool, you want Jurgen Klopp, (Sadio) Mane and (Mohamed) Salah to come. We cannot play like Liverpool play because we have different players.

“And maybe right now if United played Liverpool they would play in a different way and it would not be the result they did at Old Trafford because everyone learns from it.

“We are going to try and do our game as a team. We have different qualities in a different way.”

