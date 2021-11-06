Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Black Panther 2 production to pause while Letitia Wright recovers from injury

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 12.58am
Production on superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will reportedly shutdown while star Letitia Wright recovers from an on-set injury (Ian West/PA)
Production on superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will reportedly shutdown while star Letitia Wright recovers from an on-set injury.

Wright, who was born in Guyana before moving to London as a child, was taken to hospital with minor injuries after hurting herself while filming a stunt in Boston in August.

The actress is reprising her role as Shuri in Wakanda Forever, which is being directed by Ryan Coogler.

Letitia Wright was injured on the set of Black Panther 2 in August (PA)

Coogler has filmed all the scenes he can without Wright and production on the film will stop later this month before restarting in early 2022, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

A representative for Wright told the outlet: “Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022.

“Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release in November 2022 and the shutdown in production is not expected to cause a delay.

Last month Wright, 28, denied a report she had shared anti-vaccine views on the set of the film.

In December last year she was widely criticised for sharing a video questioning the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The original Black Panther arrived in 2018 to critical acclaim and massive box office success.

It starred Chadwick Boseman in the lead role. He died in August 2020 aged 43 following a private four-year battle with cancer.

