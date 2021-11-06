Black Panther 2 production to pause while Letitia Wright recovers from injury

An error occurred. Please try again.

Production on superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will reportedly shutdown while star Letitia Wright recovers from an on-set injury.

Wright, who was born in Guyana before moving to London as a child, was taken to hospital with minor injuries after hurting herself while filming a stunt in Boston in August.

The actress is reprising her role as Shuri in Wakanda Forever, which is being directed by Ryan Coogler.

Letitia Wright was injured on the set of Black Panther 2 in August (PA)

Coogler has filmed all the scenes he can without Wright and production on the film will stop later this month before restarting in early 2022, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

A representative for Wright told the outlet: “Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022.

“Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release in November 2022 and the shutdown in production is not expected to cause a delay.

Last month Wright, 28, denied a report she had shared anti-vaccine views on the set of the film.

In December last year she was widely criticised for sharing a video questioning the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The original Black Panther arrived in 2018 to critical acclaim and massive box office success.

It starred Chadwick Boseman in the lead role. He died in August 2020 aged 43 following a private four-year battle with cancer.