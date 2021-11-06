Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dolly Parton set for 9 to 5 reunion with Grace And Frankie guest role

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 2.20am
Dolly Parton will be reunited with her 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin with a guest appearance on Netflix comedy Grace And Frankie (Yui Mok/PA)
Dolly Parton will be reunited with her 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin with a guest appearance on Netflix comedy Grace And Frankie (Yui Mok/PA)

Dolly Parton will be reunited with her 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin with a guest appearance on Netflix comedy Grace And Frankie.

Country music star Parton, 75, will have an undisclosed role in the seventh and final season of the show.

Netflix announced the news on Twitter and said: “It’s finally happening: Dolly Parton will appear in the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie!!!”

Grace And Frankie features Fonda, 83, and Tomlin, 82, in the lead roles as two women brought together when their husbands fall in love with each other.

The two actresses famously starred alongside Parton in 1980 comedy film 9 to 5 as office workers who dream of getting their own back on an autocratic boss.

Parton previously said she would jump at the chance to star in Grace And Frankie.

Speaking in February, she told ITV’s Lorraine: “I’ve been trying to do Grace And Frankie for years. We worked so well together on 9 to 5, it’s a crazy wonderful show.

“We’ve been trying to write me in somehow. So when it’s safe for us to actually do a production, when they’re back, I’ll probably get around to doing that.”

Grace And Frankie premiered in 2015 and has proven a hit with critics.

The first four episodes of season seven are available now but Netflix has not yet set a date for the release of the remaining episodes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier