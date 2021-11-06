Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola credits his players after impressive show at Old Trafford

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 3.56pm Updated: November 6 2021, 3.59pm
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola liked what he saw from his team at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola liked what he saw from his team at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola praised his team for silencing Old Trafford after his Manchester City side eased to a comfortable 2-0 derby win over Manchester United.

An early own goal from Eric Bailly and a Bernardo Silva effort proved enough for the champions on Saturday but their margin of victory in a one-sided Premier League encounter could have been even more emphatic.

City were thwarted a number of times in the first half by United goalkeeper David De Gea while the hosts struggled to create meaningful chances throughout.

City manager Guardiola said: “Huge credit and my admiration again – and pride – to these players for the commitment and the fact that we played a really good game from the beginning until the end, except the first 10 minutes of the second half when we missed some stupid balls.

“The best way to silence Old Trafford is to have the ball with a lot of passes and attack the box in the right moments and we did that. We played a really good game.”

Despite all their recent success, City had not won any of their four previous derbies in the Premier League.

Guardiola, however, did not wish to be drawn on suggestions the convincing nature of City’s victory had firmly re-established them as the dominant force in Manchester.

He said: “For our fans Manchester City is the best club in Manchester and for red fans United is the best club.

“All we can say is we have done really well, winning a lot of titles and being up there all the time. I see how proud we are and how hard we can run.”

Manchester United v Manchester City – Premier League – Old Trafford
Bernardo Silva doubled the visitors’ lead at the end of the first half (Martin Rickett/PA)

United began with three centre-backs in the hope of absorbing City pressure and hitting back on the counter-attack.

Guardiola insisted their plan did not overly concern him as he focused on his own side.

He said: “Let me be gentle – I never analyse or judge what the opponents do or what they have done.

“The (derby) games in previous seasons have been quite similar. They wait behind and use one mistake to punish us on the counter-attack.

“They didn’t control the games but they waited, maybe because they respect us and that’s a big compliment to us. We did our game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]