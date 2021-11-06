Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Father of crashed helicopter pilot criticises failure to address safety concerns

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.14pm
Captain Dara Fitzpatrick (CHC/PA)
Captain Dara Fitzpatrick (CHC/PA)

The father of the pilot of crashed Irish Coast Guard helicopter R116 has said it was “absolutely crazy” that concerns over its navigation system were never addressed.

John Fitzpatrick, whose daughter Dara and three other crew died in the 2017 crash off the Co Mayo coast, was speaking after a report on the incident identified “systemic safety issues”.

Rescue 116 crashed off Co Mayo at 12.46am on March 14, 2017 after it struck Blackrock Island, 12 miles off the coast.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, the commander of the flight, was pulled from the sea in the hours after the crash but never regained consciousness.

The body of Captain Mark Duffy, the co-pilot, was taken from the cockpit 12 days later by Navy divers.

Coast Guard helicopter
The crew of R116 (from the top left, clockwise) Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winchman Ciaran Smith and winchman Paul Orsmby (Irish Coast Guard/PA)

The bodies of winchmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith were never recovered despite weeks of intensive seabed, surface and shore searches.

The report by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU), published on Friday, found that the crew, who were flying in darkness and in poor weather conditions, were unaware that the 282ft Blackrock Island was an obstacle on the flight path of their pre-programmed route.

The investigation report found that concerns had been raised over the navigation system – the Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) – four years before the crash.

Emails from 2013 highlighted that the lighthouse at Blackrock was not listed in the obstacle database.

Mr Fitzpatrick expressed his shock that the issue was not addressed.

“I’m quite shocked actually by some of the findings,” he told RTE Radio One.

Coast Guard helicopter
The wreckage of Rescue 116 leaves Galway harbour on a flat bed truck after the aircraft was recovered from the seabed near Blackrock (PA)

“And particularly what really gets me is that in 2013 that was flagged and nothing was done.”

He added: “There’s no evidence that was addressed, which I think is absolutely crazy. I mean, you know, these crews that go out and their lives can be endangered and whatever can be done should be done to alleviate that.

“But in this case, it wasn’t.”

Mr Fitzpatrick said he was not planning legal action following the report’s publication.

He said the report would help his family move on and he said the inquests, which can now proceed, would bring “finality”.

Asked if he was angry, Mr Fitzpatrick said: “Anger really doesn’t get you anywhere, I’m sad.”

He added: “She was a good pilot. She did her job well.”

The report found that the crew “probably believed” that the route taken, by design, “provided adequate terrain separation from obstacles”.

The AAIU made 42 recommendations in light of its findings. The Department of Transport said it fully accepted the report.

The report called on CHC Ireland, the company which provided the helicopters to the Irish Coast Guard, to review its guidance, operating and training procedures in respect of its EGPWS navigating system, and to ensure crews “are aware of the limitations”.

CHC Ireland has said it is committed to implementing the appropriate safety recommendations in the report.

The investigation also raised questions over whether the rescue mission was necessary under official protocols.

The National Search and Rescue (SAR) Framework says that such missions are for people “who are, or are believed to be, in imminent danger of loss of life”.

Reports showed that the fisherman at the centre of the rescue was in danger of losing a thumb, but did not appear to be at risk of bleeding out.

