Daniel Farke hails Norwich’s “spirit and belief” after claiming first league win

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 6.22pm
Norwich manager Daniel Farke salutes the fans after beating Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Daniel Farke feels Norwich have got their confidence and self-belief back after finally breaking their win duck at Brentford.

A magnificent solo goal from Mathias Normann and Teemu Pukki’s penalty secured a 2-1 victory and a first three-point haul of the season for the beleaguered Canaries.

They held on for the final half an hour, after Rico Henry hauled Brentford back into the match, for a first away victory in the Premier League in almost two years since beating Everton at Goodison Park in November 2019.

“It was a long wait. We’ve had a tough start for many reasons,” said Farke.

“So to get that first win under your belt always feels good for the confidence and the self-belief and now the table looks a bit closer as well.

“It’s definitely a great day for us. There’s no replacement for wins. My players are young lads and it’s not easy for them when there’s a lot of criticism.

“Last season we were more or less winning game after game but at Premier League level it’s a different animal.

“But there is spirit and belief in this dressing room and everyone was committed to getting the first three points for the club.”

Norwich were helped by a below-par display from Brentford, whose Premier League honeymoon period is well and truly over after four straight defeats.

The Canaries had been waiting for an away goal all season but it took just six minutes to arrive at the Community Stadium.

Norway midfielder Normann weaved his way into the area before aiming a low shot past Alvaro Fernandez and into the bottom corner.

It was the first time in 15 matches that Norwich had taken the lead in a Premier League game and they doubled the advantage in the 29th minute.

Substitute Charlie Goode brought down Pukki as he raced through on goal and the Finnish striker coolly tucked away the penalty.

Henry slid in at the far post to pull one back on the hour but Brentford could not force an equaliser as Norwich survived the late siege.

“One thing’s for sure, we played well in three of the last four games we lost,” said Bees manager Thomas Frank.

“It was a good performance against Norwich. We started well and then Normann out of nowhere suddenly becomes Messi, beats five players and puts in it with his wrong foot. Also I thought the penalty was 50-50.

“I hate losing. My body is burning inside. But when we perform as we have done there is no need to change the system.

“If we keep going like this then by the law of statistics we will be fine.”

