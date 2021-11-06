Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Hashtag United founder says player ‘could have been blinded’ by firework

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 8.14pm
(PA)
(PA)

The founder of a football club in Essex has said a firework which exploded near one of his team’s players could have “blinded” them.

The incident occurred as Hashtag United’s reserve team took on Concord Rangers reserves on November 5 at the Len Salmon Stadium in Basildon.

The Essex Senior League Reserve Division game was abandoned after the firework exploded around player Matas Skrna’s legs.

“Matas has just been hit by a firework,” the commentator exclaimed.

“We expect fireworks whenever @hashtagutd play but not like this!” the club’s Twitter account tweeted.

“Our player, Matas Skrna, is luckily ok but this could have been bad!”

A club spokesperson said that a volunteer had gone to a nearby house and asked if they could halt their fireworks.

They said the household carried on with their display which led to the match being abandoned, after which the fireworks stopped.

Hashtag United is a football and esports club in Essex which was formed in 2016 by presenter and social media personality Spencer Owen.

The club has a men’s team that plays in the eighth tier and a women’s team which plays in the fourth tier – more than 500,000 people subscribe to the club’s YouTube account.

Mr Owen tweeted after the incident that Mr Skrna could have suffered serious injury as a result of the incident.

“Yet another reason to add to the list of reasons to sack off fireworks,” he tweeted.

“Dog owners know exactly what I’m saying. Glad Matas is ok.

“A few inches different and our lad could have been blinded. Not the only football game something like this happened at last night either.”

The club tweeted that the police had been notified. Essex Police has been contacted by the PA news agency for details.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier