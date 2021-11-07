Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Dallas Mavericks seal late win with buzzer-beating three from Luka Doncic

By Press Association
November 7 2021, 5.14am
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (Matt Strasen/AP)
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (Matt Strasen/AP)

Luka Doncic hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Dallas Mavericks a 107-104 win over the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics recovered well after finding themselves down by 17 points at half-time and Marcus Smart snared them the lead with 2:12 left to play.

But Dallas had the final possession of the game, Doncic receiving an inbound with 11 seconds left as he fired from beyond the arc for their second straight win.

The Slovenian top scored with 33, while Jayson Tatum had 32 for Boston.

Nikola Jokic scored 28 points and had 14 rebounds for the Denver Nuggets, but his key contribution was a last-second block of Jae’Sean Tate’s attempt in a 95-94 win over the Houston Rockets.

It was the seventh straight loss for Houston while Jokic was mobbed by his teammates after the block.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat led by 19 with five minutes left to play but were made to sweat as the Utah Jazz staged a late rally.

The Heat managed to take the game 118-115 with Tyler Herro scoring 29 and Donovan Mitchell missing a three-point attempt in the final seconds for Utah.

Joel Embiid scored 30 points as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 114-105 to seal their sixth straight victory, while Devin Booker had 38 in the Phoenix Suns’ 121-117 success over the Atlanta Hawks.

In the late Saturday game, all five Los Angeles Lakers starters failed to reach double digits in a 105-90 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The side were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis only managed seven minutes, while Damian Lillard had 25 inside three quarters for Portland.

