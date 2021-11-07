Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Expedia bans holidays to see captive dolphins and whales

By Press Association
November 7 2021, 7.10am Updated: November 7 2021, 8.30am
Travel firm Expedia has stopped selling holidays which include performances by captive dolphins and whales (Ana Hace/University of St Andrews/PA)
Travel firm Expedia has stopped selling holidays which include performances by captive dolphins and whales.

The tourism practice has been criticised by public figures including the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, with Virgin Holidays announcing in 2019 that it would no longer sell tickets to such attractions and experiences.

Expedia Group said in a tweet: “We recently adjusted our animal welfare policy.

“As a result, attractions and activities that involve performances by or interactions with dolphins and other cetaceans will no longer be available on our sites.”

The firm told the PA news agency in a statement the change “will take time to implement and we intend to complete the process by early 2022”.

Wildlife charity World Animal Protection expressed hope that the “amazing news” would prompt change throughout the industry.

The charity’s Katheryn Wise said: “Travel companies play a huge role in driving captive dolphin entertainment and as one of the largest travel companies in the world we are delighted that Expedia Group are making a stand. It’s time for other travel giants like TUI to do the right thing and follow suit.”

An Expedia spokesperson clarified to the Mail on Sunday that the company will continue to use “seaside sanctuaries that provide captive animals with a permanent seaside living environment” if these businesses “are accredited and do not feature interactions or performances”.

It comes after Intrepid Travel sparked a domino effect among other companies when it ceased all elephant ride activities in 2014.

Travel association Abta updated its animal welfare guidelines in January 2020 to class activities with captive elephants and tourist contact or feeding of great apes, bears, crocodiles or alligators, orcas, sloths and wildcats as unacceptable.

