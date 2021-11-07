Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man charged by Irish police investigating threat to British MP

By Press Association
November 7 2021, 8.18am
The arrest was made as gardai executed a search warrant at a residential property in Cork (Brian Lawless/PA)
A British man arrested in Ireland on suspicion of making threats to kill an MP has been charged.

The man, 41, from England, was detained in the Cork suburb of Douglas on Saturday.

The arrest was made as gardai executed a search warrant at a residential property.

During the course of the search a number of electronic items were seized.

It is understood the person targeted by the alleged threat is a Westminster MP.

The Irish Times has reported the person is a female Labour politician.

The man, who was held at Bridewell garda station in Cork, was scheduled to appear before Cork District Court later on Sunday.

The arrest and charge follows the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess as he held a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been remanded in custody charged with murdering Sir David.

