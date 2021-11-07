Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British man appears in court in Ireland charged with threatening MP

By Press Association
November 7 2021, 2.14pm
Daniel Weavers was arrested on Saturday as gardai executed a search warrant at a residential property in Douglas (Brian Lawless/PA)
Daniel Weavers was arrested on Saturday as gardai executed a search warrant at a residential property in Douglas (Brian Lawless/PA)

A British man has appeared in court in Ireland accused of threatening an MP.

Daniel Weavers, 41, who is originally from England but now resides in the Douglas area of Cork, was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday.

He is charged with making a menacing message via phone on October 18.

The offence runs contrary to section 13 of Ireland’s Post Office Act 1951, as amended in 2007.

The court heard Weavers made no reply when the charge was put to him by gardai in custody. He was granted bail with a variety of conditions attached during Sunday’s hearing.

It is understood the person targeted by the alleged menacing message is a Westminster MP.

Bail conditions include a requirement to abstain from all intoxicants; to surrender his passport to gardai; to make no unwarranted communication to police authorities; that he be contactable on his Irish mobile phone; and that he sign on twice a week at a Garda station in Cork.

Weavers was arrested on Saturday as gardai executed a search warrant at a residential property in Douglas.

During the course of the search a number of electronic items were seized.

The accused, who is represented by Cork defence solicitor Eddie Burke, was held at Bridewell garda station in the city where he was charged ahead of Sunday’s court appearance.

The case will be heard again on January 12 when directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions will be given.

