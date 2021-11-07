Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Novak Djokovic claims Paris Masters with victory over Daniil Medvedev

By Press Association
November 7 2021, 5.10pm Updated: November 7 2021, 7.14pm
Novak Djokovic won the Rolex Paris Masters (Thibault Camus/AP)
Novak Djokovic gained a measure of revenge for the crushing of his Grand Slam dreams by defeating Daniil Medvedev to win the Rolex Paris Masters.

The world number one was back in match action this week for the first time since falling one victory short of claiming all four slam titles in a year when he was beaten by Medvedev in the US Open final in September.

They met again for the trophy in the French capital, and second seed Medvedev had the upper hand early on, but this time Djokovic turned the tables to win 4-6 6-3 6-3.

A day after ensuring he would end a season on top of the rankings for a record seventh time, the Serbian set another new mark with a 37th Masters title, pulling him clear of Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic had appeared understandably a little rusty this week, needing a deciding tie-break to overcome Hubert Hurkacz in the semi-finals, and Medvedev maintained his form from his thrashing of Alexander Zverev on Saturday in the first set.

But Djokovic moved ahead early in the second, cutting out the drop shots and utilising his net skills, before opening up a 5-2 lead in the decider.

He was unable to serve out the victory at the first time of asking but broke Medvedev’s serve for a third straight game to clinch the title before celebrating with his children, Stefan and Tara, in the stands.

Novak Djokovic celebrates defeating Daniil Medvedev
Speaking on court, Djokovic said: “Today was a very special day because I had my family with me. It’s the first time both of my children are together courtside to watch one of my matches. That is a beautiful feeling.”

The 34-year-old will now turn his attention to the Nitto ATP Finals, where he can equal Roger Federer’s record of six titles, and the Davis Cup.

He insisted he has fully moved on from his New York disappointment, saying: “I already closed that chapter, to be honest. I’m not regretting it, really. I’m not spending days suffering because I didn’t take the calendar slam this year.

“I’m very relieved that the grand slam season was done because I felt a tremendous pressure unlike anything I felt in my life. It was an interesting experience, and I’m very satisfied with the way I played in the grand slams.

“I moved on from that and focused on the Masters events, and here in Bercy, and I did what I came here to do, which is clinch the year-end number one and win the trophy.”

At the Stockholm Open, 18-year-old Leo Borg, son of Bjorn, made his ATP Tour debut as a wild card despite being ranked outside the world’s top 2,000, putting up a good fight in a 6-4 6-2 loss to American Tommy Paul.

