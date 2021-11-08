Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Josh Gad addresses possibility of third Frozen film

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 12.04am
Josh Gad (Matt Crossick/PA)
Josh Gad (Matt Crossick/PA)

Frozen star Josh Gad has addressed the possibility of a third instalment of the animated box office juggernaut.

The actor voices Olaf the snowman in the films, which also feature Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel as princesses Anna and Elsa.

The first film was released in 2013 and was a huge success, winning two Oscars, while the much anticipated sequel was released in 2019.

The 86th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez won the Oscar for original song Let It Go (Ian West/PA)

Addressing the possibility of a third film, Gad told the PA news agency: “Frozen 3 won’t happen unless there’s a reason for Frozen 3 to exist.

“I trust this team with all my heart to believe that unless they have an amazing idea, there’s just no need.

“But I also know that the second they do have that idea, they’ll be the first ones to say ‘let’s do it’. But right now, no Frozen 3.”

Gad has reprised his role as Olaf for a series of shorts, entitled Olaf Presents, to be released on Disney+, in which the snowman retells some of the best-loved Disney animations, including Aladdin, The Lion King and The Little Mermaid.

Olaf recreating Aladdin (Disney+)

Olaf plays all of the parts in the recreations of the classics and Gad said it reminded him of reading to his children.

He said: “I love doing voices for my kids. I’ve been, for the past year plus, reading them the Harry Potter books from beginning to end.

“And I tried to bring them all to life not nearly as well as Jim Dale or, or any of the others who have who have brought them to life brilliantly, but I play all the characters, so for me it’s an absolute joy.

“Obviously this idea was based on this sequence in Frozen 2 where Olaf recaps first Frozen.

“And there was something that just connected with people about that and specifically after the movie was released, and over the course of quarantine, I got a lot of requests from all over the world saying we would love Olaf to recap other films and the idea sort of stuck with us.”

Olaf recreating The Lion King (Disney+)

Gad said he never could have imagined that the role would have the kind of shelf life that he has experience, saying: “I didn’t. I certainly wanted the movie to just be good, I didn’t want to be in a terrible Disney animated film.

“I was kind of shocked and amazed, one, that the film was not only good, but was incredible. But two, that it connected with so many people in the way that it did.

“But I certainly never imagined the shelf life that this character and these characters would continue to have.

“And I think that there’s something just hopeful and optimistic about Olaf that connects with people.

“He’s a sort of a representation of glass half full at a time when it seems to be very easy to look at things with a glass half empty approach.”

All episodes of Olaf Presents will be available on Disney+ on November 12, which has been dubbed Disney+ Day and will also see the streaming premiere of Marvel film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, a new short from The Simpsons, the launch of Home Sweet Home Alone and the launch of Dwayne Johnson film Jungle Cruise for all subscribers.

