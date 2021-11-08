Review author hails fintech funding boost as ‘final piece of jigsaw’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
By Press Association
November 8 2021, 12.05am
The author of a Government-backed review has hailed a £5 million boost he says will aid the sector’s growth (Tim Goode/PA)
The author of a Government-commissioned review of UK fintech has heralded a funding boost the final “piece of the jigsaw” needed to deliver a strategy for the sector, even as a major industry body attacked the Government for failing to act fast enough.

Ron Kalifa, who delivered an independent review of UK fintech on behalf of the Treasury earlier this year, told the PA news agency that £5 million funding for the Centre for Finance Innovation and Technology (Cfit) announced in the Spending Review will be key to delivering a national strategy for fintech.

Mr Kalifa said: “That is really the main outstanding piece of the jigsaw that needed to be done as it relates to the strategy.

“Everything else is relatively well established and on its way.

“From a budget point of view, all I wanted was really for that to be endorsed and seed funded. And we’ve got that, so I was delighted with where we’ve landed.”

One of the key recommendations of the Kalifa Review of UK Fintech, released in February, was the creation of Cfit to “coordinate targeted fintech policies that aim to scale the sector”.

Mr Kalifa said that Cfit will now help deliver a consistent approach for fintech across the country.

But Mr Kalifa’s comments come as the independent fintech industry body Innovate Finance, which supported Mr Kalifa in creating the review, attacked the government for inaction in delivering on its recommendations.

Adam Jackson, director of policy at Innovate Finance, said: “The main policy and regulation recommendation that has been ducked so far is for a FinTech strategy.

“Kalifa recommended a government task force to join up and develop a single, cohesive strategy.”

However, Mr Jackson said that UK fintech firms currently face a “barrage of different officials and organisations” that lacked any joined-up strategic approach.

Innovate Finance said that good progress had been made on some individual policy and regulatory initiatives, but called for faster progress on the future regulatory framework, including crypto regulation and open finance.

Gerard Grech, CEO of Tech Nation and national connectivity lead for the Kalifa Review, told PA that the Government had welcomed the findings of the review and been responding to the recommendations throughout the year.

He said: “Last week’s budget was further evidence of that, where it was confirmed that they will be seed funding the Centre for Finance Innovation and Technology, one of the major recommendations to come from the national connectivity stream of the Kalifa Review.”

