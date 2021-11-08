Covid pandemic ‘exacerbated trauma’ of sex abuse survivors, Rape Crisis says

The coronavirus pandemic “only added to the dizzying number of challenges already faced by rape victims and support services”, the head of Rape Crisis England and Wales has said.

The charity said victims and survivors are “experiencing trauma that is exacerbated by lockdown isolation, pandemic-related bereavement, job insecurity and daily pressures”.

It said demand for its services across 39 centres had increased by 14% in the last 12 months, rising to around 75,000 people, while waiting lists also reached record highs of 10,000 wanting to speak with counsellors and therapists – double the number from four years ago.

The report – Holding It Together – said Rape Crisis Centres provided more than one million sessions of specialist support, including advocacy, emotional support and counselling in the last 12 months, an increase of 41% on the previous year.

It came as the PA news agency last week reported that 9,947 people were on the Rape Crisis waiting list as of the end of March this year, the highest figure on record, and more than double the 4,961 people in 2016-17, due to demand for support outstripping provision.

Jayne Butler, Rape Crisis England and Wales chief executive, said: “Our Covid report demonstrates the resilience and tenacity of our Rape Crisis Centres and workers, who have rapidly increased service provisions to meet user demand.

“It is clear from the report, that victims and survivors need access to specialist sexual violence and abuse services more than ever.”

The report said: “For victims and survivors of child sexual abuse, rape and all forms of sexual violence, and for the Rape Crisis Centres that support them, Covid-19 has only added to the dizzying number of challenges already faced.

“The pandemic has been yet another crisis overlaying several long-term crises already in existence: gender inequality and the subsequent endemic of sexual violence and abuse, chronic underfunding and the short-term commissioning of services, and an utterly collapsed criminal justice system.”

The report said a more sustainable funding model for its stretched services would help address some of the issues.

It came as the Government last month pledged to increase annual funding for Ministry of Justice victim support services to more than £185 million by 2024/25.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “Victims must have the help they need which is why we are boosting funding for support services by 85 percent. This will fund over 1,000 Independent Sexual and Domestic Violence Advisors and other services including crisis helplines.

“At the same time our Rape Action Plan is driving the wholesale changes needed to tackle this horrific crime and restore faith in the justice system.”