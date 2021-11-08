Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Big Issue launches Christmas appeal to help its vendors

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 12.05am
Lord John Bird, founder of The Big Issue, launches a Christmas appeal to help the magazine’s vendors (David Parry/PA)
Lord John Bird, founder of The Big Issue, launches a Christmas appeal to help the magazine’s vendors (David Parry/PA)

The Big Issue has launched a Christmas appeal to support its network of 1,300 vendors across the UK as they continue to battle against the impact of the pandemic.

High streets and city centres are still quieter than before the virus struck, highlighting the challenges vendors face in what should be the busiest time of the year.

Lord John Bird, Founder of The Big Issue, said: “Our Big Issue vendors used to thrive in winter but with much quieter high streets, they’re now struggling to get by, more than ever before.

“We all have Christmas wishes and our vendors are no exception. Our vendors are working hard this Christmas to achieve their Christmas wishes by selling The Big Issue. Whether it’s saving to take their son out for the day or a train ticket home to see their family.

Clive Rowe, a Big Issue vendor, who sells in Plymouth, said: “I would like me and my dog to travel up to London to visit an old friend of mine I haven’t seen for 11 years.”

Rahela Bujor, who sells the magazine in Southbourne, Bournemouth, said: “I hope for this year to be much better than last year. Last year was so hard. I hope I can have a nice year with my children and treat them to a nice Christmas.”

The Big Issue, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, has helped more than 105,000 vendors earn about £144 million.

Its Christmas “Big Wish” appeal urges people to buy or subscribe to the magazine, or make a donation to The Big Issue Foundation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier