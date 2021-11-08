Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – November 8

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 1.52am
What the papers say – November 8 (PA)
What the papers say – November 8 (PA)

Continued fallout from Owen Paterson leads the papers at the start of the working week, along with stories of a push for NHS staff to be subject to a vaccine mandate and a trade war over Brexit.

The i writes Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been “hit with growing Conservative anger” over the handling of the Paterson scandal and is facing a “marathon grilling” in Parliament.

Metro riffs on Environment Secretary George Eustice’s dismissal of the furore as a “storm in a teacup”.

Developments in a separate “cash for honours row” features on the front of the Daily Mirror, the paper reporting the police are being pressured to look into claims of peerages being given out to Conservative donors.

The Guardian features a story saying the government was told to change interview panellists for “high-profile” jobs at the BBC and British Film Institute to “ensure independence”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph carries calls from former health secretary Matt Hancock for NHS workers to be legally required to get Covid vaccinations before winter.

The Times writes the Government is looking at plans which could lead to GPs being prevented from taking new jobs in affluent areas, with a regulator “tasked with restricting where family doctors could set up”.

The Independent writes that the new immigration bill could make it more difficult for trafficked people to escape exploitation.

The Daily Mail carries news of a “shock study” with researchers finding people breathe in up to 7,000 microplastic particles daily, 100 times higher than expected.

While the Daily Express writes the Brexit trade deal is at risk of being torn up and a “trade war looms” following a dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol.

The Financial Times writes French authorities have started an investigation into UK magnate Sanjeev Gupta’s business empire.

And the Daily Star says there are proposals for “wine trains” to make sure there’s enough plonk to go round at Christmas.

