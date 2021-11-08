Cole Anthony conjurs late rally for Orlando Magic in win over Utah Jazz

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cole Anthony fuelled a late surge as the Orlando Magic upset the Utah Jazz 107-100 on Sunday night.

Although Orlando threatened a surprise result early by jumping out of the gates in the first quarter, their hopes seemed to suffer a setback as the Jazz found their rhythm through the game’s middle stages.

However, Anthony scored 10 points in a decisive 24-11 late run for the Magic to secure their third win of the season.

Cole Anthony tonight vs. Utah: 33 PTS 3 REB3 STL 2 BLK13-20 FG5-10 3FG W pic.twitter.com/A5sQEIEiwr — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 8, 2021

He finished with a season-high 33 points, while Donovan Mitchell posted 21 for the Jazz.

The Washington Wizards continued their impressive start with a 101-94 victory over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Bradley Beal finished with 30 points and Kyle Kuzma added a double-double as the Wizards snapped an eight-game losing streak against Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks in scoring, rebounds and assists, finishing with 29, 18 and five.

Kevin Durant and James Harden combined for 59 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 116-103.

Durant made 11 of his 18 attempts from the field, including six threes, en route to 31 points and a fifth-straight win for the Nets.

Putting on a show in The Garden 👀@rickyrubio9 drops a career-high 37 PTS with a career-high 8 3PM in the @cavs win in NYC! pic.twitter.com/XYqh7hdQRH — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021

Ricky Rubio scored a career-high 37 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers over the New York Knicks 126-109.

The Oklahoma City Thunder scraped past the San Antonio Spurs 99-94 to pick up their second win in a row.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers overcame the Sacramento Kings 94-91, while the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 120-107 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 120-106.