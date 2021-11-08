Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angela Merkel says Germany has ‘managed’ migrant influx

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 10.33am
Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the German Emigration House during her farewell visit in Bremerhaven, Germany (Sina Schuidt/AP)
Chancellor Angela Merkel has a positive verdict on the influx of migrants to Germany in 2015 and 2016 as she prepares to step down, saying: “We managed it.”

Mrs Merkel became the face of a welcoming approach to migrants as people fleeing conflicts in Syria and elsewhere trekked across the Balkans.

More than one million asylum-seekers entered Germany in 2015-16.

The Chancellor insisted repeatedly that “we will manage” the arrivals, but ran into resistance both at home and among European partners.

Mrs Merkel is expected to leave office in the coming weeks after 16 years in power.

She is preparing to step down with a legacy defined primarily by her handling of a series of crises.

Angela Merkel will shortly step down as Chancellor (Phil Noble/PA)
Asked in an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle posted late on Sunday which crises she found the most personally challenging, Mrs Merkel identified the coronavirus pandemic and “the large number of refugees who arrived, which I don’t like to describe as a crisis, people are people”.

“Yes, we managed it,” she said.

“’We’ were really many, many people in Germany who joined in, many mayors, many volunteers.”

Mrs Merkel acknowledged that there were problems, citing the 2016 New Year celebrations in Cologne, where hundreds of women complained of being groped and robbed, mostly by groups of migrants.

“We did of course see that not everything went ideally, and there are serious incidents — if I think of the New Year’s night in Cologne, which perhaps has stuck in people’s minds,” Mrs Merkel added.

“But on the whole, we have wonderful examples of successful human development,” she said, pointing to migrants who have finished high school in Germany.

She conceded that the overall picture on migration remains problematic, with the issues that cause people to flee still unresolved and the European Union having failed to establish a single migration and asylum system.

