Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Slovakia expands Covid restrictions amid record surge of infections

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 11.22am
Doctor Peter Sabaka, right, and Slovakia’s health minister Vladimir Lengvarsky attend a press conference in Bratislava, Slovakia (Pavel Neubauer/AP)
Doctor Peter Sabaka, right, and Slovakia’s health minister Vladimir Lengvarsky attend a press conference in Bratislava, Slovakia (Pavel Neubauer/AP)

Slovakia expanded strict coronavirus restrictions including hotel, bar and restaurant closures to almost a half of the country amid a record surge of infections.

The government is expected to discuss additional measures as the country’s health minister joined medical personnel who treat Covid-19 patients in urging Slovaks to get vaccinated.

“Only vaccination can take us through the pandemic,” health minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said.

The measures will affect 36 of the country’s 79 counties.

Indicative of how fast infections are spreading, only five counties had imposed the measures three weeks ago, and another five a week later.

On top of the hotel, bar and restaurant closures, people will be allowed to only buy takeout meals.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Fitness, wellness and aquatic centres also have been shut down.

The maximum number allowed at public gatherings has been reduced to 100 fully vaccinated people.

Face masks are compulsory indoors and outdoors.

Slovakia, which has a population of nearly 5.5 million people, is one of the countries in the European Union that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

It has registered around 457,431 cases and 12,917 deaths.

Daily infections have set three new records within last week, with the most recent of 6,805 cases being set on Thursday.

Slovakia’s health minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (Pavel Neubauer/AP)
Slovakia’s health minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (Pavel Neubauer/AP)

The government’s advisory group of health experts has proposed new restrictions such as limits on the movements of the unvaccinated in a bid to forestall a potential collapse of the health system.

About 80% of the 2,108 people who currently need hospital admission in Slovakia were either partially vaccinated or have not received a jab at all.

Many hospitals have started to only treat Covid-19 patients.

Slovakia has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the EU.

Less than half, or 2.41 million people, have been fully vaccinated.

“The vaccination could have prevented most of the deaths,” a petition signed by some 1,300 medical personnel and the health minister said.

“Amid worries that the worst is yet to come, we are asking you to get vaccinated.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier