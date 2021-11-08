Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Campaign manager set to become new co-leader of Germany’s Social Democrats

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 12.44pm
Lars Klingbeil (Martin Meissner/AP)
Germany’s Social Democrats, the country’s main centre-left party, is set to make the manager of its successful election campaign one of its leaders.

The move comes amid ongoing coalition talks to anoint party candidate Olaf Scholz as the successor to outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Top party officials proposed on Monday that general secretary Lars Klingbeil replace 69-year-old Norbert Walter-Borjans who announced that he will not be seeking re-election as co-leader when his term expires next month.

The Social Democrats have been led by the left-leaning duo of Mr Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken since 2019 when they defeated a rival team that included Mr Scholz, a pragmatic centrist who was nominated last year to run for chancellor.

A party congress in December will have the final say on the leadership.

Olaf Scholz is poised to become Germany's chancellor (Adam Ihse/AP)
Mr Klingbeil, 43, is a more centrist figure who has been credited with helping to keep the often-fractious Social Democrats united in the run-up to the election.

As the party official responsible for day-to-day political strategy, he managed a campaign that focused squarely on Mr Scholz, the vice chancellor and finance minister in Mrs Merkel’s government.

Mr Scholz’s relative popularity helped the Social Democrats to a narrow election win over Mrs Merkel’s centre-right Union bloc in September.

The party is currently negotiating to form a new governing coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats.

The parties hope that the new government can take office in the week beginning December 6, though the Greens have raised questions over that timetable in recent days.

The Social Democrats’ leaders were more optimistic.

Mr Walter-Borjans said reports of friction among three very different parties were “normal”, but that talks were progressing well.

“I think that … we are not just on the right track and it will end successfully, but we still have every chance to do it in the tight schedule we set,” he told reporters in Berlin.

