Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles looking to put summer drama behind him

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 4.02pm
Ainsley Maitland-Niles helped Arsenal to victory (John Walton/PA)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles helped Arsenal to victory (John Walton/PA)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is looking forward rather than back after starring in Arsenal’s win over Watford following a summer which saw him angle for a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

The England international had been linked with a loan deal to Everton in the final days of the transfer window.

A move to Goodison Park never materialised despite Maitland-Niles posting on social media about his wish to leave the club.

(Ainsley Maitland-Niles/Instagram)

“All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play,” he wrote on Instagram, accompanied with three crying emojis.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom, Maitland-Niles’ Arsenal future was in doubt even though he had earned a Three Lions debut just months before.

He came into the side for the 1-0 win over Watford, with Emile Smith Rowe scoring the only goal of a game which saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang miss a penalty for the Gunners and Juraj Kuca sent off late on for the visitors.

Asked about his happiness compared to the summer, Maitland-Niles replied: “That’s all in the past now.

