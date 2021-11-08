Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

City in Afghanistan reopens schools for teenage girls

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 4.28pm
Afghan high school girls play chess during a tournament in Herat province, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan (Fraidoon Pooya/AP)
Afghan high school girls play chess during a tournament in Herat province, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan (Fraidoon Pooya/AP)

Schools for girls from grades 11-18 have reopened in Afghanistan’s third largest city, Herat, residents said in what appeared to be a localised change in the Taliban’s bar on classes for girls of that age.

Since seizing power nearly three months ago, the Taliban have been under international pressure to allow all girls to go to school.

There was no immediate confirmation from Taliban officials that girls were allowed back in Herat, a city in the west of the country, but parents there said their girls had been attending classes the past two days.

At least 26 schools for girls above 11-12 have reopened in Herat city, families said.

So far, none are known to have reopened elsewhere in the province, also called Herat.

Mohammad Rafiq Sediqqi, a Herat resident, said his two daughters, in grades eight and nine, were overjoyed to be back.

He said he felt relief after weeks of worry.

“I suffered 10 times more than my daughters when they couldn’t go to school,” he said.

An Afghan school girl painting (Reza Shirmohammadi/AP)
An Afghan school girl painting (Reza Shirmohammadi/AP)

The first time they were in power, from 1996 to 2001, the hard-line Taliban barred all women and girls from school and work.

The growth in girls’ school attendance and women in the work force was considered one of the main achievements of the past 20 years under the US-backed government.

Since the Taliban ousted that government on August 15, the international community has refused to recognise the Taliban government until it meets a list of demands, including respect for women’s rights and schooling for girls.

The newly ruling Taliban have allowed boys of all grades to return to school, but only allowed girls in primary school and women at private universities to continue.

Teenage girls, aged 12 to 17, were not allowed back.

The new Taliban government has said that some form of education for girls and women will be permitted, but it has not given a time frame or clarified what education facilities would be allowed.

The Taliban governor’s office and Education Department in Herat did not respond to repeated request for comment on the situation in the city.

But residents were happy just to see their girls back in class.

Mohammad Asif said he had been upset for weeks that his sister had not been able to attend.

“I wish all girls can study and be educated to serve this nation alongside the men,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]