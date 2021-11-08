Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

Azerbaijan marks first anniversary of victory in six-week battle with Armenia

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 5.36pm
Soldiers carry a giant Azerbaijan national flag to celebrate the Victory Day, in Baku, Azerbaijan (AP)
Soldiers carry a giant Azerbaijan national flag to celebrate the Victory Day, in Baku, Azerbaijan (AP)

Tens of thousands marched across Azerbaijan’s capital to mark the one-year anniversary of the country’s victory in the six-week battle over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev declared November 8 as Victory Day to mark the capture of the strategic city of Shusha by Azerbaijani forces.

The city’s capture forced Armenia to accept a Russia-brokered truce two days later.

“We have restored our dignity,” Mr Aliyev said.

“We will live forever as a victorious country and a victorious nation.

“If any force in Armenia looks askance at us or engages in revanchist tendencies, it will see our fist.”

As part of Monday’s celebrations, demonstrators and military cadets carried a huge 440-metre (1,444-foot) national flag across the capital of Baku.

Azerbaijan Armenia
Soldiers carry a 440-metre-long (1,444-foot) Azerbaijan national flag (AP)

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

Hostilities that erupted in September 2020 marked the biggest escalation of the conflict in more than a quarter century.

In 44 days of fierce fighting that killed thousands, the Azerbaijani military routed Armenian forces and moved deep into Nagorno-Karabakh.

The agreement that ended the conflict saw the return to Azerbaijan of a significant part of Nagorno-Karabakh and also required Armenia to hand over all of the regions it held outside the separatist region.

Russia deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeepers for at least five years to monitor the peace deal.

The peace deal was celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan, but sparked months of massive street protests in Armenia against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

