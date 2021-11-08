Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man rescued from cave after being trapped for almost 54 hours

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 8.05pm Updated: November 8 2021, 9.45pm
Rescuers at the entrance of the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system (Ben Birchall/PA)
Rescuers at the entrance of the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system (Ben Birchall/PA)

An injured man has been rescued from a cave after spending more than two days trapped inside.

The man was brought out of Ogof Ffynnon Ddu in the Brecon Beacons at around 7.45pm on Monday following a 54-hour ordeal.

After being lifted to the surface he was clapped and cheered by rescuers before being helped into a cave rescue Land Rover to be transported down to a waiting ambulance.

RESCUE Cave
(PA Graphics)

Around 70 volunteers made their way down off the mountain to the rescue centre before watching as the man, in his 40s, was driven away to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

Described as an experienced caver, the man had been trapped since Saturday at around 1pm after a fall.

His injuries are said to be non-life threatening, but are believed to include a broken jaw, leg and spinal injuries.

More than 240 people have been involved in the the operation, and at least eight cave rescue teams from around the UK.

Teams of rescuers had been working in shifts to bring him to safety but had been unable to airlift him to hospital by helicopter because of the weather.

Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave rescue
Rescuers walk towards the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system (Ben Birchall/PA)

Peter Francis, a South & Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team spokesman, said earlier: “This is the longest rescue we’ve ever done but we’re very pleased with the progress being made.

“The caver was very unlucky here. He’s an experienced caver, a fit caver. And it was a matter of putting his foot in the wrong place.

“He wasn’t in a dangerous part of the cave, it’s just something moved from under him.”

Paul Taylor, spokesman for SMWCRT, said the man had gone into the Cwmdoor entrance of the caves before he fell.

The caves near to Penwyllt are 300 metres deep, making them the deepest in the UK.

Discovered in 1947, they are also the third longest cave system in the UK, stretching more than 30 miles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]