Eddie Howe ready for the hard work ahead after being named Newcastle boss

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 8.36pm
Eddie Howe, pictured, has been named as the new manager of Newcastle (Clive Brunskill/PA)
Eddie Howe has vowed to make the most of a “wonderful opportunity” after taking the helm at Newcastle on a deal until summer 2024.

The 43-year-old has returned to top-level coaching for the first time since quitting Bournemouth in August 2020 after their relegation to the Championship.

Howe sat in the directors’ box at the Amex Stadium on Saturday to see Newcastle battle to a 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton.

The ex-defender inherits a Magpies squad sitting 19th in the table and beleaguered after Steve Bruce’s exit, but also a club starting a new era after the Saudi-backed takeover.

“It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the statute and history of Newcastle United,” said Howe. “It is a very proud day for me and my family.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get on the training ground to start working with the players.

“I would like to thank the club’s owners for this opportunity and thank the club’s supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together.”

Eddie Howe took Bournemouth into the Premier League
Howe has been out of the game since stepping down from his eight-year second stint at Bournemouth.

His two spells with the south-coast club – which came either side of a brief time with Burnley – saw him lead the Cherries from the League Two relegation zone to the Premier League, where he kept them for five years.

Howe’s reputation flourished at the peak of Bournemouth’s top-flight powers, with England having considered him as an option before appointing Gareth Southgate.

Newcastle’s new ownership have appointed him as the man to steer the St James’ Park club into its new era, following former custodian Mike Ashley’s exit.

The club’s lengthy process to appoint Howe finally ended after ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery opted to stay with current employers Villarreal.

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley said: “We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process.

“As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward.

“He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here. We are delighted to welcome Eddie and his staff to St James’ Park and very much look forward to working together towards our collective ambitions.”

A club statement said an announcement on first-team coaching appointments will “follow in due course”.

Howe will have the international break to work with his those players not on duty with their countries before promoted Brentford head for Tyneside for his first fixture on November 20.

There will be a series of familiar faces in the dressing room – striker Callum Wilson and midfielders Matt Ritchie and Ryan Fraser all worked under him during his time with the Cherries.

