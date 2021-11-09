Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
54% of women report reduced sex drive during pandemic – poll

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 12.05am
New study highlights period disturbances a year into the pandemic (PA)
More than half of reproductive-age women had a reduced sex drive during the pandemic, and 56% saw a change to their menstrual cycle, a poll suggests.

Researchers said that the Covid-19 pandemic “continues to bear a significant impact on female reproductive health”.

The study, which is being presented to the Society for Endocrinology annual conference in Edinburgh, examined the disruption to menstrual cycles for reproductive-age women a year into the pandemic.

The poll came after significant numbers of women anecdotally reported changes to their periods during the crisis.

Researchers from Trinity College Dublin surveyed 1,335 women of reproductive age, with an average age of 34, in April.

Some 56% of those who reported their menstrual cycles said they had seen an overall change in their cycle since the beginning of the pandemic.

There was a “significant increase” in those reporting heavy periods, painful periods or missed periods compared to pre-pandemic, they authors said.

A total of 64% of women reported worsening pre-menstrual symptoms.

And 54% had a reduction in their libido.

The researchers said that rates of severe depression, anxiety and poor sleep were more than double those seen in the community.

They pointed out that poor sleep and increased psychological distress have already been linked to disruption to a woman’s menstrual cycle.

And in the latest study those who reported poor sleep quality were more likely to report an overall change in menstrual cycle and missed periods during the pandemic.

Increased levels of anxiety appeared to be linked to a higher chance of developing painful periods and the worsening of premenstrual symptoms.

Study author Dr Michelle Maher said: “Our findings highlight a real need to provide appropriate medical care and mental health support to women affected by menstrual disturbance, given the unprecedented psychological burden associated with the pandemic.

“We would encourage women experiencing any reproductive disturbances – such as irregular, missed periods, painful or heavy periods, PMS or reduced sex drive – as well as mental health disturbances, including symptoms of low mood, anxiety, stress and poor sleep, to see their GP for advice.”

The authors said that this is the first study which shows the ongoing impact of the pandemic on women’s reproductive health a year into the pandemic and they called for more research to examine the future impact on women.

