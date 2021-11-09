Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Britney Spears praying ahead of crucial court hearing in conservatorship case

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 12.36am
Britney Spears said she has been praying as she prepares for a crucial court hearing which could bring the termination of her conservatorship (PA)
Britney Spears said she has been praying as she prepares for a crucial court hearing which could bring the termination of her conservatorship (PA)

Britney Spears said she has been praying as she prepares for a crucial court hearing which could bring the termination of her conservatorship.

The pop superstar could regain control of her personal life and finances on Friday when a judge in Los Angeles hears arguments to end the complex legal arrangement she has been under since 2008.

Spears, 39, scored a significant victory in September when her father was suspended from his role overseeing her money.

Britney Spears recalls pep talk
Britney Spears could be freed from her conservatorship as soon as this week (Tony DiMaio/PA)

Jamie, 69, has since called for the conservatorship’s immediate termination, though his daughter’s lawyer has accused him of attempting to dodge difficult questions about his work on the arrangement.

Spears has been vocal on social media in recent weeks and in a since-deleted post said her mother Lynne “seriously ruined” her life.

She returned to Instagram days before the next court hearing and told her 35 million followers “I haven’t prayed for something more in my life”.

Spears said: “This week is gonna be very interesting for me !!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life !!! I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me !!!

“Anyway it’s a new day and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again … cuz who knows !!! God bless you all and have a great day !!!”

What has been described as the world’s most famous conservatorship exploded back into the headlines earlier this year following the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

It explored the celebrity and media landscape at the time the star suffered a series of public meltdowns, including shaving her own head in 2007.

In June the singer delivered bombshell courtroom testimony in which she made a series of damaging allegations against those overseeing her life and career.

She alleged she was being prevented from having more children and described the conservatorship as “abusive”.

In July Spears hired Mathew S Rosengart, a high-powered Hollywood lawyer who has fulfilled his promise to take a more aggressive approach in terminating the arrangement.

After coming under intense pressure over his role controlling his daughter’s money, Jamie asked a judge to consider ending the conservatorship.

He has also been forced to deny bugging Spears’s private conversations.

