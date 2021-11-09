Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – November 9

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 12.40am Updated: November 9 2021, 4.04am
What the papers say – November 9
What the papers say – November 9 (PA)

The Tory sleaze row and attacks on Boris Johnson for skipping the debate on the issue dominate the nation’s papers.

Metro leads on criticism of Boris Johnson for “dodging” the Commons debate on sleaze by instead attending a hospital photo-op, running the headline “I’m a prime minister … Get me out of here!”

The i reports on the PM’s refusal to apologise for an attempt to “weaken anti-corruption rules to protect (MP) Owen Paterson”.

“Anger as PM skips sleaze showdown in Commons”, says The Times, adding Conservative MPs have demanded an apology from Mr Johnson over the Paterson case.

The Daily Mirror launches a scathing attack on the Tory leader, showing him bare-faced on his hospital visit above a headline of “No apology, no shame, no respect and no mask”.

The Guardian splashes with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying Mr Johnson is leading his party “through the sewers”.

The Independent also leads on the Labour leader’s attack, saying Mr Johnson is “running scared” over the “Tory sleaze storm”.

The Daily Express says Mr Johnson has been urged to say “sorry” for “igniting the divisive Westminster lobbying row”.

And the Daily Mail has another “sleaze” angle with an exclusive saying Tory MP Geoffrey Cox has earned “hundreds of thousands of pounds” from a second job “that saw him vote in Parliament remotely from the Caribbean”.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph steers clear of the sleaze debate and leads on figures showing 11,600 people have died from Covid in the UK after catching the disease in hospital.

The Sun leads on a Strictly story concerning Katya Jones and a “backstage meltdown”.

The Financial Times says central bankers are in the midst of an interest rates “puzzle” due to their divergent slants on inflation.

And the Daily Star has a fresh angle on shortages, reporting on a “crisps crisis” as shelves run dry of Walkers products.

