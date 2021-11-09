Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson did follow NHS rules on face masks in hospitals, says Raab

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 9.48am Updated: November 9 2021, 1.08pm
A maskless Boris Johnson meets medical staff during a visit to Hexham General Hospital (Peter Summers/PA)
Boris Johnson followed NHS rules on face coverings despite being photographed without a mask during a hospital visit, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has insisted.

The Prime Minister was pictured with his face uncovered during a visit to Hexham General Hospital on Monday.

However, Mr Raab said Mr Johnson had followed “all the protocols and procedures” while he was on the premises.

During an interview with BBC Breakfast, Mr Raab was read the guidance from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital.

He was told that it stated: “Anyone attending our hospitals and community settings must continue to wear a face covering at all times to protect patients, visitors and staff.”

Boris Johnson during his visit to Hexham General Hospital
Mr Raab responded: “I know the Prime Minister took the advice on the clinical setting that he was in and followed all the protocols and procedures that were applied there, and that’s what everyone should do.”

Asked about the guidance specifically and whether that meant Mr Johnson was not following the rules, Mr Raab said: “No, precisely because, as you said, in the settings where it was required he did wear a mask.”

However, ITV Good Morning Britain contributor Dr Hilary Jones said it was “ridiculous” that the Prime Minister failed to set an example.

“He should have been wearing a mask. He should have been setting an example, especially in a hospital when today’s headlines scream 11,000 people caught Covid in a hospital.

“It’s ridiculous. Nobody had the guts to say ‘Prime Minister, put a mask on or you can’t come in.’ That’s what should have happened.”

In a statement posted on social media, the trust said Mr Johnson had worn a face covering in each of the clinical areas he visited.

“Please be assured that infection prevention and control remains an utmost priority for our trust,” it said.

“The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, followed strict measures, including wearing a mask, in each clinical area he visited.”

The latest row came after Mr Johnson was pictured last week at the Cop26 climate change summit sitting alongside 95-year-old environmentalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister followed the Covid measures that were in place throughout his visit, including wearing a mask in all clinical areas. He also took a PCR test before the visit.

“The hospital trust has issued a statement making clear the PM followed its guidelines.”

