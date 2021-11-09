Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Acid threat MP Claudia Webbe’s appeal against conviction to be heard in 2022

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 10.45am
Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court (PA)
Disgraced MP Claudia Webbe has formally begun her bid to overturn her harassment conviction – and was warned her sentence could yet be increased.

The 56-year-old was handed a 10-week jail term, suspended for two years, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 4 after she was convicted of threatening to throw acid in the face of Michelle Merritt, a friend of her boyfriend Lester Thomas.

It was stated during a 12-minute hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday that Webbe was appealing against her conviction, and would also lodge an appeal against her sentence, during which Mr Thomas would potentially be called to give evidence in support of Webbe.

Judge Deborah Taylor told Webbe’s counsel, Raj Chada: “No doubt the appellant has been told sentences can go up as well as down.”

Mr Chada replied: “She (Webbe) has been advised.”

Prosecution counsel Tom Doble said victim Ms Merritt would likely be called to give evidence from behind a screen.

Claudia Webbe court case
Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe leaves Westminster Magistrates Court after being sentenced (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The appeal is listed for March 9 2022, and could last up to three days.

Any recall petition, which would trigger a by-election if at least 10% of her constituents in Leicester East support it, would have to wait until the outcome of her appeal.

Webbe was convicted last month after the court heard she also threatened to leak naked images of Ms Merritt and made a string of phone calls in which she warned her to “get out of my relationship”. The court heard the pair had never met in person.

Paul Goldspring, the chief magistrate, described Webbe’s behaviour as “callous and intimidatory”, handing her a suspended sentence, 200 hours’ community service and ordering her to pay £3,128 in costs, compensation and surcharges.

Webbe has always denied the allegation and said she felt like a “victim” herself due to the amount of abuse she received on social media.

She sits in the Commons as an independent after being suspended by the Labour Party over the case.

Labour said it would push for a recall petition to force a by-election if Webbe did not quit the Commons.

Webbe was not required to be present in court for Tuesday’s hearing.

