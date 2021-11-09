Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 75,000 extra deaths at home in England and Wales since pandemic began

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 11.00am Updated: November 9 2021, 12.50pm
New figures show more than 75,000 extra deaths have taken place in private homes in England and Wales since the start of the coronavirus pandemic (PA)
More than 75,000 extra deaths have taken place in private homes in England and Wales since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, new analysis shows.

Extra deaths – known as “excess deaths” – are the number of deaths above the average for the non-pandemic years of 2015-19.

A total of 75,474 excess deaths in homes in England and Wales were registered between March 7 2020 and October 29 2021, according to PA news agency analysis of data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Of this number, just 8,824 – or 12% – were deaths that involved Covid-19.

(PA Graphics)

Deaths in private homes have been consistently well above the 2015-19 average since April 2020.

Even during recent months, when almost all lockdown restrictions have been eased across the country, the figure has typically been between 700 and 900 a week.

More than 10,000 excess deaths in private homes have been registered in England and Wales since the start of August.

This compares with around 5,000 excess deaths in hospitals and 1,400 in care homes over the same period.

The figures show there are still many more people than usual dying in their own homes.

Dr Sam Royston, director of policy and research at the end of life charity, Marie Curie, said: “This staggering number of people must be considered alongside the backdrop of reduced face-to-face services and staffing crises across community and social care.

Deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales
(PA Graphics)

“Over three quarters of carers told us their loved one didn’t get all the care and support they needed before they died at home during the pandemic. Based on today’s figures, this could be as many as 56,000 people who died in pain or without their symptoms being managed.

“Without drastic action, we fear that many more people will be dying at home without adequate care, in what has been the hidden crisis of this pandemic.”

Analysis published earlier this year by the ONS found that, while the majority of deaths due to Covid-19 in England and Wales in 2020 happened in hospitals and care homes, many deaths from other causes, such as breast cancer and prostate cancer, happened in private homes of people who – in a non-pandemic year – may have typically died elsewhere, such as in hospital.

Deaths from diabetes in private homes were 60% higher in 2020 compared with the average for 2015-19, while those from chronic rheumatic heart disease and Parkinson’s disease were both up 66%.

For dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, deaths were up 65%, with increases of 44% and 37% for prostate cancer and breast cancer respectively.

Separate ONS figures published on Tuesday show that a total of 10,987 deaths in all settings were registered in England and Wales in the week to October 29.

This was 1,228 above the five-year average.

Covid-19 accounted for 859 (70%) of these excess deaths.

It is also the 17th week in a row that deaths have been above the pre-pandemic average.

The number of Covid-19 deaths is still well below levels seen at the peak of the second wave of the virus, however.

In the week to January 29, 8,433 deaths involving coronavirus were registered in England and Wales – around 10 times the number registered in the most recent week.

