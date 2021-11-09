Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Baby sloth surprises zookeepers with speedy birth

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 12.20pm Updated: November 9 2021, 1.20pm
Baby sloth Terry surprised keepers with an uncharacteristically quick birth (Zoological Society of London/PA)
Baby sloth Terry surprised keepers with an uncharacteristically quick birth (Zoological Society of London/PA)

A baby sloth has surprised keepers at ZSL London Zoo with its speedy birth.

Keepers were aware that the sloth’s mother, Marilyn, was due any day but continued to make breakfast for other animals, believing she was comfortably tucked away in her den.

It was only when they returned less than an hour after checking on her that they found she had gone into labour and given birth at a speed uncharacteristically fast for the famously slow-moving species.

Sloth keeper Marcel McKinley said: “We looked in on her first thing and there was no baby – and no sign at all that she was in labour.

“Less than an hour later, I spotted something that looked like a tiny arm tucked into Marilyn’s tummy; I called the rest of the team to confirm my eyes weren’t playing tricks on me.

Sloths Marilyn and Terry together (ZSL London Zoo)
Keepers only realised Marilyn had given birth when they spotted a tiny arm tucked into her tummy (Zoological Society of London/PA)

“They arrived just in time to see her turn around in the tree and give us the perfect view of her healthy newborn – who she’d quietly delivered, with no fuss at all, while we’d been chopping up sweet potato for her breakfast.

“She clearly took the whole thing in her stride.”

The two-week-old baby has been named Terry and is “doing really well” as keepers await confirmation of its sex by DNA analysis.

Mr McKinley said: “(The name is) after one of the zoo’s longest-serving zookeepers – our colleague Terry March, who has devoted his whole life to caring for threatened species and educating the public about wildlife.”

Terry and Marilyn together at the Zoo (ZSL London Zoo)
The baby sloth has been named after long-serving London Zoo keeper Terry March (Zoological Society of London)

Terry March, 65, joined ZSL London Zoo as a trainee zookeeper in 1973 and has looked after the animals ever since – including caring for the sloths for the past 15 years.

Once the baby’s sex is confirmed, its details will be added to the European Studbook (ESB), part of a co-ordinated breeding programme for two-toed sloths.

The nocturnal animals, which are native to South America, live in London’s only living rainforest at the zoo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]