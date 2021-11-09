Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen returns to Windsor after Sandringham stay

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 12.43pm Updated: November 9 2021, 12.56pm
The Queen is back at Windsor (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen is back at Windsor (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle after enjoying a long weekend away at her Sandringham estate.

The 95-year-old monarch is understood to have flown back from Norfolk to the Berkshire royal residence by helicopter on Tuesday.

Buckingham Palace has said it is the Queen’s “firm intention” to attend the annual Remembrance Sunday wreath-laying service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday to honour Britain’s war dead.

The nation’s longest reigning sovereign was ordered to rest by royal doctors three weeks ago after spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

Cop26 – Glasgow
The Queen’s video message, which was played during a welcoming reception at Cop26 on November 1 (Buckingham Palace/PA)

She pulled out of a trip to Northern Ireland and also missed the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The Queen, who lived through the Second World War as a teenager, is head of the armed forces and attaches great importance to the poignant Remembrance Sunday service, which this year falls on November 14 – the Prince of Wales’s 73rd birthday.

The monarch is already confirmed to be missing the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

Concern for the head of state has been heightened, given her age, but she was well enough to travel by helicopter to Sandringham in Norfolk on November 4 for her long planned private weekend away, where she was seen, in her trademark off duty headscarf, being driven around the estate.

Global Investment Summit
The Queen with Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) during a reception for delegates of the Global Investment Conference at Windsor Castle on October 19 (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Queen has been carrying out light duties including dealing with her famous red boxes of papers and conducting a handful of virtual audiences.

She recorded a powerful speech for Cop26, calling on world leaders to “rise above” politics and achieve “true statesmanship” by tackling climate change.

In her video message, the monarch paid tribute to her “dear late husband” the Duke of Edinburgh for his environmental awareness in raising the issue more than 50 years ago.

Philip died seven months ago at the age of 99 leaving the Queen mourning her lifelong companion.

The Queen no longer lays a wreath at the Cenotaph herself.

In 2017, Charles began the practice of placing one on his mother’s behalf as she watched from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building instead.

The change was seen as a subtle shift of head of state duties from the nonagenarian sovereign to the heir to the throne.

