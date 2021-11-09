Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News industry chiefs express concern over Online Safety Bill

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 1.04pm
The leader of the National Union of Journalists fears the Online Safety Bill as it stands gives ‘too much power’ to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (Peter Byrne/PA)
News industry chiefs have expressed concern about how new laws to regulate social media platforms could affect the work of journalists.

The Online Safety Bill is designed to make tech firms more accountable for user-generated harmful content hosted on their platforms, ranging from child sex exploitation to terrorism, overseen by Ofcom.

Although the draft Bill exempts journalism, experts are concerned it does not go far enough to protect the sector and gives social networks too much power to define what counts as journalism.

Lexie Kirkconnell-Kawana, head of regulation at independent regulator Impress, told MPs on Tuesday: “The Bill sets out that the platforms are to define what the purposes of journalism are.

“Now, that places a lot of power on these platforms to define potentially in their own interest, potentially in their own ways … what journalism wouldn’t be protected on the platforms.”

Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Sub-Committee on Online Harms and Disinformation that the powers of appeal “need further tightening and further checks and balances”.

“It’s going to be quite a challenge for many journalists to try to properly avail themselves of this in a timely manner that kind of acknowledges the fast-moving cycle of news,” she said.

Ms Stanistreet expressed concern that the Bill as it stands could also give “too much power” to the Secretary of State for Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

“It’s not about the Secretary of State of any moment in time; this is about the role and the function that that forms and, absolutely, the NUJ believes that role within the Bill as it stands, it’s too much power, to whoever is going to be in that position now or in the future,” she said.

“And that’s absolutely something that we wish to see addressed; it’s not appropriate, and it’s not healthy.”

