Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Germany marks 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht pogrom

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 1.22pm
Autumn leaves lie on the gravestone with a small Star of David during a commemoration of the November pogroms in 1938 by the Jewish Regional Community at the Jewish Cemetery in Erfurt, Germany (Martin Schutt/AP)
Autumn leaves lie on the gravestone with a small Star of David during a commemoration of the November pogroms in 1938 by the Jewish Regional Community at the Jewish Cemetery in Erfurt, Germany (Martin Schutt/AP)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier marked the 83rd anniversary of the anti-Jewish pogrom that was labelled Kristallnacht, the Night Of Broken Glass, when Nazis, among them many ordinary Germans, terrorised Jews throughout Germany and Austria.

In a speech in Berlin, Mr Steinmeier talked about November 9 1938, when the Nazis killed at least 91 people, vandalised around 7,500 Jewish businesses and burned more than 1,400 synagogues.

The president also pointed out that other significant events also happened on November 9: in 1989, when the Berlin Wall fell, sending East Germans flooding west and setting in motion events that soon led to the country’s reunification.

And in 1918, when Social Democrat Philipp Scheidemann proclaimed Germany a republic at the end of the First World War.

The Shoah Wall of Names Memorial carries the name of every Austrian Jew who fell victim to the NS regime in the „Ostarrichipark” in Vienna, Austria (Lisa Leutner/AP)
The Shoah Wall of Names Memorial carries the name of every Austrian Jew who fell victim to the NS regime in the „Ostarrichipark” in Vienna, Austria (Lisa Leutner/AP)

“November 9 is an ambivalent day, a bright and a dark day,” Mr Steinmeier said.

“It makes our hearts pound and brings tears to our eyes.

“It makes us hope for the good that is in our country, and it makes us despair in the face of its abysses.”

“Perhaps that is why November 9 is a very German day, a day that provides information about our country like hardly any other.

“In my eyes, November 9 is the German day par excellence,” he added.

November 9 1938 is also remembered in Austria.

A flower lays on polished so-called Stolpersteine or stumbling stones commemorating people deported and killed by the Nazis in front of a resident building in Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP)
A flower lays on polished so-called Stolpersteine or stumbling stones commemorating people deported and killed by the Nazis in front of a resident building in Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP)

On Tuesday afternoon, the country was set to inaugurate a Wall of Memories in Vienna with the names of 64,000 Austrian Jews who were murdered during the Holocaust.

In both Austria and Germany, projections were planned in the evening of synagogues in 18 cities that were destroyed or damaged by the Nazis.

The head of Germany’s Central Council of Jews, which organises the virtual reconstructions together with the World Jewish Congress, warned that knowledge of the Kristallnacht events is declining.

“The pogrom of 1938, which at the time did not provoke widespread protests by citizens, should always be remembered in Germany as a warning,” Josef Schuster demanded.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier