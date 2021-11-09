Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reluctance towards biennial World Cups an ’emotional’ response – Arsene Wenger

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 2.14pm
Arsene Wenger believes opposition to biennial World Cups is often an emotional response (Adam Davy/PA)
Arsene Wenger believes opposition to biennial World Cups is often an emotional response (Adam Davy/PA)

The opposition to biennial World Cups is an “emotional” response, according to Arsene Wenger.

The former Arsenal manager, now the chief of global football development at FIFA, is leading a consultation on a new international men’s calendar from 2024.

It includes controversial proposals for a major tournament every June and cutting the gap between World Cups from four years to two.

UEFA has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the proposals, with the confederation’s president Aleksander Ceferin even saying European countries could boycott biennial World Cups.

European Leagues – a body which includes the Premier League as a member – and the European Club Association are also against the plans.

But Wenger believes there are sound logical reasons to make the change.

He told Rio Ferdinand on the former England defender’s FIVE YouTube channel: “What I’m quite surprised (by) in a society which is anti-discriminatory, if you ask someone in the street whether a women’s World Cup every two years is good, they say ‘yes, fantastic, it will develop the women’s game’.

“Why is it bad for men then? That shows that the reluctance is basically emotional. We have all grown up in that cycle of (a World Cup) every four years and we want to keep it as it is.

“We see the split in our polls that the younger generations are in favour, the generation over 50 is against.

“We don’t have to be scared. The modern guy who watches football is knowledgeable, he’s demanding, he tests the quality of what he watches.

“There is a demand for quality, people today are knowledgeable and informed. We have the responsibility to give them top quality.”

YouGov research commissioned by FIFA and conducted in July found the most popular choice in each age group surveyed was to retain the status quo of World Cups every four years, but that it had the lowest level of support in the 18 to 24 group – 37 per cent compared to 58 per cent in the over-55s.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has described himself as a "referee" in the football calendar debate (Nick Potts/PA)

FIFA Congress voted in favour of conducting a feasibility study to look at biennial men’s and women’s World Cups in May after a proposal from the Saudi Arabian federation.

An online summit is due to take place on December 20 featuring the 211 member associations of FIFA. The world governing body’s president, Gianni Infantino, says he hopes a consensus position can be presented to the associations at that meeting.

He described himself as a “referee” in the fierce calendar debate last month, adding: “What I can assure you is that we will go ahead only if everyone is better off.

“I believe that we can come up with something that makes sense and something everyone can be happy (with). Trying to find the bridge between all these different positions, is our challenge, but it’s also our ambition.”

