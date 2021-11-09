Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fans given glimpse at Rocky and Rambo memorabilia ahead of Stallone auction

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 2.32pm
Fans have been given a fresh glimpse at the memorabilia from Sylvester Stallone’s career going under the hammer (Ian West/PA)
Fans have been given a fresh glimpse at the pieces of Hollywood history going under the hammer in an auction of memorabilia from Sylvester Stallone’s career.

The action hero, 75, is offering items from franchises including Rocky, Rambo and The Expendables at the sale in December.

A first-look at the Julien’s Auctions catalogue reveals highlights including Stallone’s original handwritten notebooks filled with ideas for the first four Rocky films.

A first draft of 1976 blockbuster Rocky is going under the hammer as part of a Sylvester Stallone auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

The development manuscript for what became 1976 classic Rocky, complete with storyline details and plot ideas, is expected to fetch 50,000-70,000 dollars (£37,000-£51,000).

The same document for 1979 sequel Rocky II could sell for as much as 60,000 dollars (£44,000) – as could the ones for the third and fourth films.

Shorts emblazoned with the American flag and worn by Stallone for Rocky Balboa’s showdown fight with Mr T’s Clubber Lang in 1982’s Rocky III have an estimated price of 10,000-20,000 dollars (£7,300-£14,700).

Boxing gloves from Rocky III have a guide price of 10,000-20,000 dollars (£7,300-£14,700) while a mouth guard worn by Stallone in the first Rocky movie is expected to fetch up to 8,000 dollars (£5,900).

Boxing gloves worn in the Rocky films will also go under the hammer (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Stallone memorably played US military veteran John Rambo in the Rambo series, beginning with 1982’s First Blood.

A duffle bag used by the actor in the original film is estimated to go for 8,000 dollars (£5,900).

Knives from the first three movies could go for as much as 20,000 dollars (£14,700) each while a Luminor Panerai watch worn in the franchise could fetch the same price.

Memorabilia from films including The Expendables, Cop Land and Judge Dredd are also heading to auction.

The Julien’s Auctions Property From The Life And Career Of Sylvester Stallone sale takes place live and online on December 5.

For more information visit juliensauctions.com.

