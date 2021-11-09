Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Convicted murderer who attacked prison guard has sentence increased

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 3.56pm
HMP Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
HMP Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A convicted murderer who threw boiling water at a female prison officer has had a jail term increased by appeal judges.

William Johnstone, 41, had been given a three-year jail term by a judge at Durham Crown Court after admitting attempting to cause grievous bodily harm which an inmate at Durham Prison.

But three appeal judges on Tuesday increased that term to five years after concluding that it was unduly lenient at a Court of Appeal hearing in London.

They considered Johnstone’s case after lawyers representing Solicitor General Alex Chalk argued that the three-year term handed down by Judge Ray Singh was unduly lenient.

The officer had suffered burns to her back after Johnson threw water from a kettle at Durham Prison in April 2020, they were told.

The Royal Courts of Justice (Nick Ansell/PA)
The Royal Courts of Justice (Nick Ansell/PA)

Appeal judges heard that Johnstone, who has mental health problems, had been given a life sentence in 2002 after being convicted of murdering Sandra Black, his mother’s female partner, at a hearing in Newcastle Crown Court.

A judge ruled that he should serve 14 years before being eligible for parole.

Johnstone, who had lived in Gateshead, had been given another life term in 2006 after being convicted of a slashing attack on a fellow prisoner.

A judge had ruled that he should serve at least three years before being eligible for parole.

Appeal judges heard that he had served those minimum terms and become eligible for parole.

They were told that Johnstone had a history of violence, had 11 previous convictions for 22 offences and concluded that he continued to pose a risk.

Lord Justice Fulford, who headed the appeal judges’ panel, said: “He clearly does pose a risk to prison officers and other inmates and members of the public when at large.”

Mr Chalk said after the appeal court hearing: “Johnstone’s act was a cowardly attack on a committed public servant acting in the execution of her duty.

“I want to make it clear that attacks on public servants, who protect society and deliver services on our behalf, should be met with appropriate prison sentences.

“I am glad that the Court of Appeal chose to increase his sentence today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]