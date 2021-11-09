Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 5, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 6-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 65 (17%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 308 (82%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Torfaen in Wales has the highest rate in the UK, with 663 new cases in the seven days to November 5 – the equivalent of 699.1 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 756.1 in the seven days to October 29.

Vale of Glamorgan in Wales has the second highest rate, down slightly from 732.5 to 697.0, with 943 new cases.

Copeland in Cumbria has the third highest rate, down from 755.4 to 639.3, with 435 new cases.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has the highest rate in Scotland (630.2) and Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (530.9).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (up from 354.7 to 630.2)

Inverclyde (269.9 to 426.9)

East Ayrshire (379.1 to 521.4)

Perth & Kinross (258.0 to 395.6)

Dumfries & Galloway (302.8 to 440.4)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 9 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 29.

Torfaen, Wales, 699.1, (663), 756.1, (717)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 697.0, (943), 732.5, (991)

Copeland, North-west England, 639.3, (435), 755.4, (514)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 630.2, (167), 354.7, (94)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 621.0, (1297), 748.3, (1563)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 602.7, (135), 508.9, (114)

Caerphilly, Wales, 599.2, (1089), 729.6, (1326)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 592.7, (415), 657.0, (460)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 584.5, (844), 641.3, (926)

Cardiff, Wales, 577.5, (2132), 598.9, (2211)

Gosport, South-east England, 571.6, (484), 749.9, (635)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 567.4, (291), 627.8, (322)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 566.1, (594), 623.3, (654)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 548.5, (366), 627.9, (419)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 536.8, (1054), 715.5, (1405)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 530.9, (623), 500.3, (587)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 529.2, (461), 634.9, (553)

Arun, South-east England, 525.1, (846), 617.5, (995)

St Albans, Eastern England, 525.1, (784), 726.0, (1084)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 525.0, (1544), 578.4, (1701)

Bridgend, Wales, 524.6, (774), 465.6, (687)

North Devon, South-west England, 523.6, (514), 494.0, (485)

Newport, Wales, 522.9, (818), 623.2, (975)

Gloucester, South-west England, 522.7, (678), 651.5, (845)

Powys, Wales, 521.7, (694), 459.3, (611)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 521.4, (634), 379.1, (461)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 521.1, (434), 579.9, (483)

Swansea, Wales, 517.5, (1276), 509.0, (1255)

West Devon, South-west England, 514.8, (289), 552.2, (310)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 511.4, (1355), 540.8, (1433)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 510.1, (824), 555.3, (897)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 507.8, (453), 630.0, (562)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 504.0, (487), 783.4, (757)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 502.2, (474), 476.8, (450)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 501.8, (636), 652.5, (827)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 500.2, (761), 577.7, (879)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 499.5, (718), 572.5, (823)

Stroud, South-west England, 497.9, (602), 740.3, (895)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 492.2, (667), 597.7, (810)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 491.7, (305), 570.7, (354)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 490.7, (467), 560.1, (533)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 490.1, (501), 502.9, (514)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 489.0, (671), 492.6, (676)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 488.9, (1941), 499.0, (1981)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 487.6, (737), 479.0, (724)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 487.2, (271), 499.7, (278)

Crawley, South-east England, 486.3, (547), 514.8, (579)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 484.4, (785), 464.7, (753)

South Somerset, South-west England, 484.3, (817), 620.1, (1046)

Mendip, South-west England, 479.8, (558), 687.1, (799)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 478.8, (579), 513.5, (621)

Swindon, South-west England, 472.9, (1054), 696.3, (1552)

Gwynedd, Wales, 472.2, (591), 441.0, (552)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 471.8, (1358), 646.9, (1862)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 471.2, (1169), 477.3, (1184)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 470.9, (512), 516.8, (562)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 470.3, (894), 509.8, (969)

Angus, Scotland, 469.7, (544), 370.4, (429)

Daventry, East Midlands, 468.1, (407), 460.0, (400)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 466.6, (846), 532.8, (966)

South Ribble, North-west England, 462.7, (514), 513.1, (570)

Winchester, South-east England, 460.6, (580), 665.5, (838)

Dorset, South-west England, 460.3, (1748), 572.4, (2174)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 460.2, (667), 438.8, (636)

Horsham, South-east England, 454.4, (661), 636.5, (926)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 453.3, (436), 606.1, (583)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 453.3, (526), 643.7, (747)

Cotswold, South-west England, 452.0, (408), 604.9, (546)

St Helens, North-west England, 451.7, (818), 495.9, (898)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 451.4, (407), 613.3, (553)

Darlington, North-east England, 450.6, (484), 484.2, (520)

Torbay, South-west England, 450.0, (613), 551.3, (751)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 449.3, (412), 471.1, (432)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 446.9, (452), 494.4, (500)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 445.9, (419), 462.9, (435)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 443.5, (268), 504.8, (305)

Fareham, South-east England, 441.8, (514), 483.1, (562)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 441.2, (600), 552.3, (751)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 440.4, (653), 302.8, (449)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 438.5, (441), 449.4, (452)

Stirling, Scotland, 437.9, (412), 366.7, (345)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 436.6, (2201), 579.9, (2923)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 434.1, (539), 451.8, (561)

Northumberland, North-east England, 433.9, (1405), 521.0, (1687)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 432.1, (498), 343.6, (396)

Halton, North-west England, 428.5, (556), 537.1, (697)

Northampton, East Midlands, 428.5, (961), 504.3, (1131)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 428.4, (487), 521.7, (593)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 427.4, (2338), 558.6, (3056)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 426.9, (329), 269.9, (208)

Bedford, Eastern England, 425.9, (744), 429.9, (751)

East Devon, South-west England, 423.4, (627), 511.9, (758)

Denbighshire, Wales, 422.1, (408), 464.5, (449)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 421.9, (1448), 464.7, (1595)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 421.3, (617), 491.6, (720)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 420.7, (654), 533.9, (830)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 419.9, (401), 402.1, (384)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 419.5, (585), 375.8, (524)

Colchester, Eastern England, 418.9, (826), 432.0, (852)

Gateshead, North-east England, 418.4, (845), 540.7, (1092)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 418.4, (565), 533.2, (720)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 418.3, (623), 376.0, (560)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 417.0, (239), 556.6, (319)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 416.6, (905), 487.0, (1058)

Ceredigion, Wales, 415.7, (303), 447.2, (326)

Worcester, West Midlands, 414.9, (416), 472.7, (474)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 412.6, (836), 489.1, (991)

Harlow, Eastern England, 412.5, (360), 521.3, (455)

Test Valley, South-east England, 411.3, (523), 583.5, (742)

Eden, North-west England, 411.1, (221), 385.1, (207)

North Somerset, South-west England, 411.0, (886), 600.7, (1295)

Watford, Eastern England, 410.9, (397), 449.2, (434)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 410.6, (795), 452.4, (876)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 410.3, (488), 449.0, (534)

South Holland, East Midlands, 410.0, (393), 497.6, (477)

Allerdale, North-west England, 409.9, (401), 426.2, (417)

Chichester, South-east England, 409.8, (498), 511.1, (621)

Southampton, South-east England, 409.7, (1036), 463.9, (1173)

Wrexham, Wales, 409.4, (557), 415.3, (565)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 408.8, (409), 393.8, (394)

Luton, Eastern England, 407.0, (869), 430.4, (919)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 406.7, (558), 430.0, (590)

Worthing, South-east England, 406.4, (450), 443.4, (491)

Dartford, South-east England, 406.0, (463), 508.5, (580)

Woking, South-east England, 405.0, (405), 442.0, (442)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 404.9, (1094), 481.1, (1300)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 404.6, (232), 483.1, (277)

County Durham, North-east England, 404.4, (2156), 418.3, (2230)

Wealden, South-east England, 400.7, (652), 379.8, (618)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 400.3, (394), 585.2, (576)

Flintshire, Wales, 399.1, (626), 399.1, (626)

Warwick, West Midlands, 398.2, (577), 563.1, (816)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 398.1, (963), 491.2, (1188)

Rother, South-east England, 398.1, (385), 312.3, (302)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 397.5, (397), 404.5, (404)

Waverley, South-east England, 397.5, (503), 507.3, (642)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 397.3, (853), 395.5, (849)

Plymouth, South-west England, 397.2, (1044), 493.8, (1298)

Chorley, North-west England, 397.1, (472), 465.2, (553)

Swale, South-east England, 396.0, (598), 374.8, (566)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 395.6, (601), 258.0, (392)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 394.9, (286), 426.7, (309)

Hart, South-east England, 394.4, (385), 564.5, (551)

Falkirk, Scotland, 393.6, (632), 330.1, (530)

Broadland, Eastern England, 393.4, (519), 534.4, (705)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 391.1, (354), 502.6, (455)

Wokingham, South-east England, 390.9, (680), 505.3, (879)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 390.8, (484), 466.7, (578)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 390.7, (439), 472.6, (531)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 390.6, (714), 390.6, (714)

Sunderland, North-east England, 390.5, (1085), 442.0, (1228)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 390.2, (310), 428.0, (340)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 389.8, (1010), 373.2, (967)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 389.6, (520), 426.3, (569)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 389.2, (435), 401.8, (449)

Rossendale, North-west England, 389.2, (278), 497.0, (355)

Highland, Scotland, 389.1, (916), 302.4, (712)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 389.0, (209), 428.1, (230)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 388.8, (480), 544.4, (672)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 388.6, (580), 466.4, (696)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 388.6, (332), 388.6, (332)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 388.1, (506), 461.8, (602)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 388.0, (587), 433.7, (656)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 388.0, (766), 453.4, (895)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 387.7, (1499), 437.8, (1693)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 386.5, (533), 470.6, (649)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 386.4, (297), 365.6, (281)

Erewash, East Midlands, 385.8, (445), 422.3, (487)

Sefton, North-west England, 384.2, (1060), 431.3, (1190)

Warrington, North-west England, 384.0, (804), 426.0, (892)

Havant, South-east England, 383.9, (485), 528.7, (668)

Wyre, North-west England, 383.8, (434), 532.4, (602)

Bristol, South-west England, 383.6, (1787), 492.6, (2295)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 383.1, (696), 366.1, (665)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 382.5, (1345), 420.1, (1477)

West Lothian, Scotland, 382.4, (703), 445.5, (819)

Stockport, North-west England, 382.4, (1125), 439.2, (1292)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 382.3, (547), 399.8, (572)

High Peak, East Midlands, 382.2, (354), 556.0, (515)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 381.4, (678), 487.2, (866)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 381.0, (613), 504.0, (811)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 380.5, (1298), 401.6, (1370)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 380.2, (575), 489.9, (741)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 380.0, (449), 440.1, (520)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 379.9, (975), 417.7, (1072)

Rochford, Eastern England, 378.9, (332), 472.5, (414)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 378.2, (679), 544.7, (978)

Hastings, South-east England, 377.1, (349), 356.5, (330)

Torridge, South-west England, 376.9, (259), 443.8, (305)

Slough, South-east England, 376.4, (563), 400.5, (599)

South Hams, South-west England, 376.4, (331), 388.9, (342)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 375.5, (1222), 373.1, (1214)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 375.2, (1290), 442.7, (1522)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 375.1, (665), 526.8, (934)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 374.8, (594), 537.0, (851)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 374.4, (790), 455.4, (961)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 374.2, (485), 412.0, (534)

Preston, North-west England, 373.9, (539), 439.8, (634)

Corby, East Midlands, 373.7, (273), 405.2, (296)

Tameside, North-west England, 373.4, (848), 428.4, (973)

Moray, Scotland, 373.0, (357), 290.5, (278)

Rochdale, North-west England, 372.4, (833), 401.5, (898)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 372.3, (488), 418.1, (548)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 371.4, (302), 457.5, (372)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 371.3, (243), 466.0, (305)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 371.1, (2136), 412.1, (2372)

Gedling, East Midlands, 370.4, (438), 389.0, (460)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 370.1, (490), 484.1, (641)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 369.3, (529), 458.0, (656)

Trafford, North-west England, 368.7, (876), 456.7, (1085)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 368.4, (1262), 398.2, (1364)

Fife, Scotland, 368.3, (1378), 402.5, (1506)

Dudley, West Midlands, 368.2, (1187), 406.7, (1311)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 368.0, (350), 377.5, (359)

Rugby, West Midlands, 366.0, (405), 423.9, (469)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 365.8, (954), 459.8, (1199)

Gravesham, South-east England, 365.8, (391), 470.6, (503)

Basildon, Eastern England, 364.2, (683), 434.0, (814)

Conwy, Wales, 363.0, (429), 361.3, (427)

Wigan, North-west England, 362.9, (1200), 361.0, (1194)

Tandridge, South-east England, 362.5, (321), 429.2, (380)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 361.9, (1161), 332.6, (1067)

Bury, North-west England, 361.3, (689), 454.6, (867)

New Forest, South-east England, 361.3, (649), 510.4, (917)

Maidstone, South-east England, 360.4, (624), 516.4, (894)

Melton, East Midlands, 360.0, (185), 426.1, (219)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 359.6, (573), 388.4, (619)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 358.7, (314), 496.9, (435)

Maldon, Eastern England, 357.8, (234), 406.7, (266)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 357.0, (508), 459.6, (654)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 356.8, (409), 384.7, (441)

Tendring, Eastern England, 356.3, (525), 396.3, (584)

Fylde, North-west England, 355.9, (289), 616.9, (501)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 355.7, (327), 475.4, (437)

Knowsley, North-west England, 354.9, (541), 373.9, (570)

Exeter, South-west England, 354.0, (472), 420.0, (560)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 353.9, (550), 525.7, (817)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 353.8, (332), 480.6, (451)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 352.5, (386), 469.3, (514)

Blaby, East Midlands, 352.1, (359), 489.5, (499)

Carlisle, North-west England, 352.0, (382), 379.6, (412)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 351.0, (804), 341.4, (782)

Solihull, West Midlands, 349.9, (761), 415.7, (904)

Babergh, Eastern England, 349.4, (324), 345.1, (320)

Sutton, London, 349.0, (725), 420.8, (874)

Adur, South-east England, 349.0, (224), 412.9, (265)

Stafford, West Midlands, 348.2, (480), 440.3, (607)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 347.5, (359), 336.8, (348)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 347.0, (447), 410.6, (529)

Wirral, North-west England, 346.6, (1124), 375.8, (1219)

Braintree, Eastern England, 346.2, (530), 426.5, (653)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 345.6, (597), 320.7, (554)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 345.0, (650), 403.9, (761)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 343.9, (303), 434.7, (383)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 342.4, (1071), 428.7, (1341)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 342.2, (486), 434.4, (617)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 341.1, (414), 488.5, (593)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 340.7, (316), 495.9, (460)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 339.9, (1043), 439.7, (1349)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 339.7, (389), 403.5, (462)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 338.9, (455), 344.9, (463)

Blackpool, North-west England, 338.2, (468), 405.4, (561)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 337.6, (2697), 408.0, (3259)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 336.6, (366), 332.9, (362)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 336.3, (602), 420.1, (752)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 336.0, (510), 462.5, (702)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 334.4, (375), 279.1, (313)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 334.1, (472), 438.1, (619)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 334.0, (339), 408.9, (415)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 334.0, (258), 354.7, (274)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 333.7, (352), 443.7, (468)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 333.4, (442), 431.5, (572)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 333.2, (352), 369.2, (390)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 332.7, (1468), 396.8, (1751)

Cherwell, South-east England, 332.6, (505), 370.8, (563)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 332.2, (266), 412.1, (330)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 331.9, (349), 370.8, (390)

Ashford, South-east England, 331.3, (434), 377.8, (495)

Hounslow, London, 330.8, (899), 337.8, (918)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 326.6, (324), 345.8, (343)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 326.2, (469), 443.0, (637)

Norwich, Eastern England, 324.9, (462), 433.3, (616)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 324.9, (287), 310.2, (274)

Kettering, East Midlands, 324.8, (332), 376.7, (385)

Coventry, West Midlands, 324.2, (1230), 360.6, (1368)

Breckland, Eastern England, 321.4, (454), 403.5, (570)

Runnymede, South-east England, 321.1, (290), 415.2, (375)

East Lothian, Scotland, 320.7, (346), 313.3, (338)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 320.5, (635), 440.6, (873)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 319.7, (676), 401.5, (849)

Boston, East Midlands, 319.0, (226), 352.9, (250)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 318.8, (395), 318.0, (394)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 318.0, (224), 397.5, (280)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 317.6, (310), 384.3, (375)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 316.6, (332), 400.5, (420)

Dundee City, Scotland, 315.8, (470), 374.3, (557)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 315.3, (1858), 388.8, (2291)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 314.6, (344), 339.3, (371)

Fenland, Eastern England, 314.5, (321), 410.5, (419)

Havering, London, 313.8, (818), 319.2, (832)

Walsall, West Midlands, 312.9, (897), 349.1, (1001)

Redditch, West Midlands, 312.0, (267), 430.1, (368)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 311.5, (1025), 299.4, (985)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 310.3, (367), 431.2, (510)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 309.9, (465), 307.9, (462)

Derby, East Midlands, 309.2, (794), 345.0, (886)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 309.0, (467), 309.7, (468)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 308.7, (553), 388.5, (696)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 308.6, (386), 308.6, (386)

Harborough, East Midlands, 307.7, (294), 440.7, (421)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 307.5, (897), 401.7, (1172)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 307.4, (249), 460.5, (373)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 302.9, (373), 444.3, (547)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 301.5, (387), 415.3, (533)

Leicester, East Midlands, 298.0, (1055), 394.0, (1395)

Lewes, South-east England, 296.5, (307), 300.4, (311)

Reading, South-east England, 295.6, (474), 412.9, (662)

Bolton, North-west England, 295.6, (852), 281.7, (812)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 295.3, (1601), 350.1, (1898)

Guildford, South-east England, 294.0, (442), 325.9, (490)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 293.2, (356), 482.6, (586)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 292.0, (306), 381.6, (400)

Salford, North-west England, 291.2, (765), 293.5, (771)

Midlothian, Scotland, 290.9, (271), 321.0, (299)

Pendle, North-west England, 290.8, (268), 320.1, (295)

Hillingdon, London, 290.6, (898), 314.5, (972)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 289.2, (724), 353.9, (886)

Barnet, London, 288.2, (1150), 358.1, (1429)

Bexley, London, 286.8, (715), 297.2, (741)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 286.7, (379), 372.2, (492)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 285.2, (274), 257.1, (247)

Burnley, North-west England, 284.3, (254), 303.3, (271)

Medway, South-east England, 284.1, (793), 336.4, (939)

Lancaster, North-west England, 282.9, (419), 343.6, (509)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 278.7, (737), 342.7, (906)

Thanet, South-east England, 278.5, (394), 313.9, (444)

Manchester, North-west England, 277.1, (1540), 276.0, (1534)

Rutland, East Midlands, 274.2, (111), 454.6, (184)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 272.4, (221), 292.1, (237)

Redbridge, London, 270.2, (826), 272.9, (834)

Ealing, London, 269.7, (918), 295.9, (1007)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 269.7, (3076), 264.0, (3011)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 266.9, (280), 324.1, (340)

Merton, London, 263.5, (544), 300.8, (621)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 262.0, (470), 283.2, (508)

Oldham, North-west England, 258.8, (615), 261.8, (622)

Harrow, London, 258.8, (653), 317.0, (800)

Canterbury, South-east England, 258.5, (431), 259.7, (433)

Liverpool, North-west England, 258.0, (1291), 267.1, (1337)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 254.7, (447), 357.8, (628)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 253.6, (543), 228.4, (489)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 252.7, (852), 311.5, (1050)

Waltham Forest, London, 237.6, (658), 238.7, (661)

Croydon, London, 236.0, (917), 223.6, (869)

Bromley, London, 235.0, (782), 293.9, (978)

Dover, South-east England, 229.5, (272), 266.6, (316)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 229.1, (1209), 270.6, (1428)

Wandsworth, London, 227.5, (750), 260.5, (859)

Oxford, South-east England, 224.3, (340), 255.3, (387)

Enfield, London, 222.7, (743), 263.8, (880)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 221.4, (1407), 220.7, (1403)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 220.7, (405), 294.2, (540)

Hackney and City of London, London, 220.6, (644), 194.3, (567)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 219.7, (249), 238.3, (270)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 217.4, (341), 202.7, (318)

Haringey, London, 215.1, (573), 236.5, (630)

Brent, London, 213.9, (701), 239.8, (786)

Lewisham, London, 207.7, (634), 196.5, (600)

Greenwich, London, 204.5, (591), 231.5, (669)

Tower Hamlets, London, 196.7, (653), 179.2, (595)

Lambeth, London, 187.1, (602), 221.9, (714)

Islington, London, 184.6, (458), 217.6, (540)

Newham, London, 184.4, (655), 188.3, (669)

Southwark, London, 183.1, (586), 174.1, (557)

Camden, London, 180.3, (504), 183.2, (512)

Westminster, London, 175.7, (474), 167.9, (453)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 157.4, (36), 135.5, (31)