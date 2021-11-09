Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man Utd in ‘difficult patch’ but with desire to turn it around – Marcus Rashford

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 5.10pm Updated: November 9 2021, 5.16pm
Marcus Rashford (second left) knows Manchester United are in a ‘difficult patch’ under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (John Walton/PA)
Marcus Rashford has acknowledged Manchester United are in a “difficult patch” but has insisted everyone at the club has the desire to turn things around.

The forward was speaking from Windsor Castle after an investiture ceremony for the MBE he was awarded following his campaign to help disadvantaged children.

Since he recovered from a shoulder injury which delayed his start to the campaign, Rashford has netted in wins over Atalanta and Tottenham but they are rare victories for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side during the last month.

Heavy defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City have piled the pressure on the Norwegian, who has failed to win a trophy during his near-three years in charge at Old Trafford.

Rashford said: “The Man United team is the Man United team and we all play for the badge and the club, something for me I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid.

“And for the players that we sign, they see Manchester United as the great club it is and they want to give everything they can for the badge.

“And those things remain the same whether you’re in good spells or bad spells.

“I know at the moment we’re in a difficult patch but the desire and ambition never changes.”

Saturday’s 2-0 loss at home to Manchester City saw more criticism come Solskjaer’s way and former team-mate Rio Ferdinand conceded it was time for the “baton to be handed over” during his Vibe with Five YouTube show.

The former England international won six Premier League titles with the Red Devils, including two with club great Solskjaer but questioned the tactics of the 48-year-old.

Rio Ferdinand (top left) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (bottom right)
Rio Ferdinand (top left) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (bottom right) were team-mates at Manchester United (Gareth Copley/PA)

Ferdinand added: “I look at our team every week and wonder what we are going to do, tactically. 

“I don’t see any philosophy or an identity in the United way of playing, whatever that should be from the management. I sit here confused looking at the team.”

Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho at the end of 2018 and initially lifted the mood before he secured third and second-place finishes in his two full campaigns at Old Trafford, while United have reached the semi-finals of three domestic competitions and were runners-up in last season’s Europa League.

But Ferdinand insisted: “I was always, deep down, a bit sceptical. Could he take us on to be champions? I wasn’t sure, I wasn’t fully convinced, but hoped he would be able to do that.

“But the showing with the squad he accumulated to the beginning of this season and what I’ve seen this season, I just feel that maybe it might be the time now for the baton to be handed over to someone else who can take us on.”

Edinson Cavani is also sidelined with a tendon problem that forced him to miss the Manchester derby defeat and he is ruled out of Uruguay’s World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Bolivia.

He told El Observador: “Before starting the season, I had discomfort in the tendon. It made me spend a couple of weeks out until I began to gain some minutes (on the pitch).

“It was improving but, after Tottenham, it started coming back.”

