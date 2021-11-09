Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Forces chief calls for ‘cultural shift’ to end abuse of women in the military

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 5.26pm
The Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Britain’s armed forces need a “fundamental cultural shift” to tackle the bullying and harassment of women in the services, the head of the military has said.

General Sir Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff, said that the levels of abuse suffered by women in the military were “truly shocking”.

At the same time, giving evidence to the Commons Defence Committee, he acknowledged the forces encouraged a “laddish culture” as they needed soldiers who were prepared to get “close and personal” with the enemy.

His appearance came after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace summoned senior commanders on the Army Board for a “full and frank” discussion on the treatment of women in the service.

Gen Carter, who stands down at the end of the month, was questioned about a recent report by the defence sub-committee which found 58% of women serving in the forces and 68% of female veterans had experienced bullying, harassment or discrimination during their careers.

He said the issue needed to be tackled while at the same time maintaining the fighting spirit of the services.

“Part of the reason that we encourage a laddish culture is that ultimately our soldiers have to go close and personal with the enemy. What you have got to try and do is to square both these outputs,” he said.

“What one has to do is one has to get people who are building these teams to understand that the team will be a better team if it is more diverse and more inclusive and therefore women and ethnic minorities and all the rest of it are part of the equation.

“There is a fundamental cultural shift that needs to been made there. The chiefs of staff committee get this.

“The trick is how you cascade that level of commitment down through the layers of the chain of command to get people to get people right down at the face of what we are talking about to understand that this is totally unacceptable.

“How we fix it I think we have a sense of, but we are going to have to keep going at it hard.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier