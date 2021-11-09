Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Facebook lifts the lid on more data amid pressure for greater transparency

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 7.48pm
Social network digs deeper into the prevalence of bullying and harassment on its platforms for the first time (Yui Mok/PA)

Facebook owner Meta has opened up more about the amount of bullying and harassment on its platforms amid pressure to increase transparency.

The tech giant revealed the prevalence of bullying and harassment in its Community Standards Enforcement Report for the first time.

Between July and September, the firm said prevalence for “one of the most complex issues” was 0.14-0.15% on Facebook and 0.05-0.06% on Instagram.

“This means bullying and harassment content was seen between 14 and 15 times per every 10,000 views of content on Facebook and between five and six times per 10,000 views of content on Instagram,” explained Meta’s global head of safety, Antigone Davis, and product management director Amit Bhattacharyya.

The company – which recently changed its business name to Meta – said prevalence over time will help to show how it is performing at reducing the problem across platforms, with a new benchmark to work against.

In the latest quarterly report, Meta claimed it removed 9.2 million pieces of content on Facebook, though only 59.4% was found and removed before a person had reported it.

On Instagram, it removed 7.8 million pieces of content, with 83.2% taken down proactively.

The firm said detecting bullying and harassment is a “unique challenge” and “one of the most complex issues to address” because of context.

Its latest release comes after whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen recently told MPs the firm is “very good at dancing with data”.

