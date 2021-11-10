Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – November 10

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 12.38am
What the papers say – November 10 (PA)
The jabs for jobs crunch for health and care workers, climate change and Geoffrey Cox feature on the Wednesday front pages.

The Daily Mirror splashes with a “race to jab 100,000 NHS staff”, saying that many health workers face the sack if not fully vaccinated by April.

The Daily Express leads on the same story, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid ordering staff to have the jab or lose their jobs.

The i reports on the other major vaccine-related staffing story in play this week, saying its analysis shows tens of thousands of care workers are set to lose their jobs from Thursday as the new vaccine rule in that sector takes effect.

Elsewhere, The Guardian leads on the environment, saying a report has warned global heating is on track to top 2.4C despite pledges made at Cop26.

Similarly, The Independent says there’s a “mountain to climb” to achieve real progress on climate, while also featuring a story covered on most front pages – the awarding of an MBE to football and free school meals campaigner Marcus Rashford.

Metro leads on the growing scandal surrounding Tory MP Geoffrey Cox working out of the Caribbean, under the headline “Geoff in paradise”.

“‘Brazen’ Cox accused of flouting Commons rules”, says The Times.

In other news, The Sun leads on celebrity Katie Price’s regret over her drink-driving crash.

“Oxford ‘owes explanation to Jewish students’ for Mosley cash”, says The Daily Telegraph, in its lead on the ongoing storm around Max Mosley’s donations to the university.

The imminent takeover of “historic” UK insurer LV by a US company is causing growing “fury” among politicians in Britain, according to the Daily Mail.

The Financial Times leads on General Electric’s plan to break into three separate companies.

And the Daily Star takes a shot at “eco hypocrites” it says have flown to the Cop26 summit rather than take the train.

