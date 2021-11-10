Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new coronavirus cases in England camp after Joe Marler’s positive test

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 9.58am Updated: November 10 2021, 11.30am
Joe Marler missed England’s match against Australia because of Covid (Adam Davy/PA)
England have encountered no further coronavirus setbacks in the wake of Joe Marler’s positive test that has ruled him out of Saturday’s showdown with Australia.

The Rugby Football Union has reported that all playing and backroom staff who underwent an additional round of PCR testing in the wake of Marler’s confirmed case have produced negative results.

Eddie Jones will breath a sigh of relief at news that means disruption for the the Wallabies collision is limited to finding a replacement for Marler on the bench.

The Harlequins prop played 14 minutes of the 69-3 victory over Tonga that launched the autumn, providing loosehead cover for first choice in the position Ellis Genge.

The vacancy created by Marler’s absence has seen Bevan Rodd called up, with the 21-year-old Sale prop set to make his debut against Australia, thereby preventing him from playing for the nation of his birth Scotland.

Jones’ hand has been forced by the presence of only two specialist looseheads in the squad, Genge and Marler.

Rodd’s call-up shows how far Mako Vunipola has slipped down the pecking order, with the Lions and Saracens front row overlooked for the role of emergency cover.

Bevan Rodd
Bevan Rodd has been called into the England squad (Steve Parsons/PA).

Newcastle’s Trevor Davison, who is in Jones’ 34-strong squad, can fill the position but is seen primarily as a tighthead.

While the outcome of the PCR testing will be welcomed, England are still facing a second weekend of disruption because of Covid.

Captain Owen Farrell missed the Tonga clash after returning a positive test, only for reanalysis of the sample to reveal it was a false-positive.

In an attempt to limit any further setbacks, all 34 players in Jones’ autumn squad, including those not selected against Australia, are remaining in camp for the whole week.