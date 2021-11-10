Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

WHO Covid special envoy calls out PM on mask-wearing during hospital visit

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 10.44am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under fire from the World Health Organisation’s special envoy for Covid-19 after being photographed without a face covering during a hospital visit (Peter Summers/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under fire from the World Health Organisation’s special envoy for Covid-19 after being photographed without a face covering during a hospital visit (Peter Summers/PA)

The Prime Minister has come under fire from the World Health Organisation’s special envoy for Covid-19 after being photographed without a face covering during a hospital visit.

Asked about pictures of Boris Johnson walking through Hexham General without a mask, Dr David Nabarro said: “We all need to be able to do what we’ve got to do, regardless of what politics we adopt.”

He told Sky News: “I’m not sitting on the fence on this one – where you’ve got large amounts of virus being transmitted, everybody should do everything to avoid either getting the virus or inadvertently passing it on.

“We know that wearing a face mask reduces the risk, we know that maintaining physical distance reduces the risk, we know that hygiene by regular hand-washing and coughing into your elbow reduces the risk.

“We should do it all and we should not rely on any one intervention like vaccination on its own.

“So, please, would every leader be wearing face masks, particularly when in indoor settings.

“This virus is unforgiving and we need to do everything possible to prevent it getting in between us and infecting us.”

Dr Nabarro also told the broadcaster: “Perhaps that’s the toughest thing about Covid, is that the responses get politicised – in some places if you wear a mask, you’re taught to belong to a particular political party.

“That’s the most regretful thing about the present situation; we all need to be able to do what we’ve got to do, regardless of what politics we adopt.”

Cop26 – Glasgow
Boris Johnson was pictured sitting alongside Sir David Attenborough during the opening ceremony for the Cop26 summit in Glasgow (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

The latest row came after Mr Johnson was pictured last week at the Cop26 climate change summit sitting alongside 95-year-old environmentalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

A No 10 spokesman earlier said of his visit to Hexham General Hospital: “The Prime Minister followed the Covid measures that were in place throughout his visit, including wearing a mask in all clinical areas. He also took a PCR test before the visit.

“The hospital trust has issued a statement making clear the PM followed its guidelines.”

More from The Courier