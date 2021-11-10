Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Nasa delays plan to put astronauts back on the moon by a year to 2025

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 11.22am
Nasa blamed a funding shortfall and a legal claim from Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin among the factors behind the schedule delay (PA)
Nasa blamed a funding shortfall and a legal claim from Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin among the factors behind the schedule delay (PA)

Nasa’s plan to put feet back on the moon have been pushed back by a year, delaying a return to “no earlier than 2025”.

The Trump administration set the ambitious target of 2024 for astronauts to walk on the moon again for the first time since 1972.

But Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said the landing goal for the Artemis mission is not technically feasible.

He also blamed insufficient funding, as well as a legal claim over the human landing system filed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, which set its schedule back by almost seven months.

The US federal government recently rejected an appeal by the billionaire over the space agency’s decision to award a lunar lander contract to rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Mr Nelson said: “We’re pleased with the US Court of Federal Claims’ thorough evaluation of Nasa’s source selection process for the human landing system, and we have already resumed conversations with SpaceX.

“It’s clear we’re both eager to get back to work together and establish a new timeline for our initial lunar demonstration missions.

“Returning to the moon as quickly and safely as possible is an agency priority.

“However, with the recent lawsuit and other factors, the first human landing under Artemis is likely no earlier than 2025.

“Going forward, Nasa is planning for at least 10 moon landings in the future, and the agency needs significant increases in funding for future lander competition, starting with the 2023 budget.”

More from The Courier