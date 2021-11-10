Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heart disease remains leading cause of excess deaths in private homes

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 11.55am Updated: November 10 2021, 1.48pm
Coffins at Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif in Birmingham, which operated as a temporary morgue during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic (Jacob King/PA)
Heart disease, cancer and other causes are continuing to drive the large number of extra deaths in homes since the Covid-19 pandemic began, rather than coronavirus itself, new analysis shows.

Private homes are the only setting where deaths in England and Wales have been consistently above the pre-pandemic average every month from January 2020 to June 2021.

But the main cause of these extra deaths – known as “excess deaths” – has not been Covid-19.

Instead there have been “substantial increases” in people dying from other causes, such as heart disease, dementia and Alzheimer’s, and various cancers, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Coronavirus graphic
(PA Graphics)

Ischaemic heart disease was the main leading cause of death in private homes in England and Wales between January 2020 and June 2021, with 27,048 male deaths registered – 18% above the pre-pandemic average – along with 12,183 female deaths, 10% above average.

Deaths where dementia and Alzheimer’s disease was the leading cause during this period were 72% above average for males and 62% above average for females – the largest percentage increase among causes.

Deaths where lung cancer was the leading cause of death were also above average, by 21% for males and 35% for females.

Sarah Caul, ONS head of mortality analysis, said the figures show the pandemic “appears to have had an indirect effect” on private-home deaths.

“This could be because of a combination of factors which may include health service disruption, people choosing to stay away from healthcare settings or terminally ill people staying at home rather than being admitted to other settings for end-of-life care,” she added.

“More investigation is needed to understand this.”

A total of 62,792 excess deaths were registered in private homes in England and Wales from January 2020 to June 2021.

But separate ONS figures published on Tuesday show that even in recent months, when almost all lockdown restrictions have been eased across the country, there are still many more people dying at home than usual.

Coronavirus graphic
(PA Graphics)

There have been 75,474 excess deaths in private homes registered between March 7 2020 and October 29 2021.

Of this number, just 8,824, or 12%, were deaths that involved Covid-19, according to PA news agency analysis.

More than 10,000 excess deaths in private homes have been registered in England and Wales since the start of August 2021.

This compares with about 5,000 excess deaths in hospitals and 1,400 in care homes over the same period.

Sarah Scobie, deputy director of research at the Nuffield Trust health think tank, said the figures may reflect “worries about catching Covid-19 and increased demand for health services” but said the direct links “are not yet clear” and further research is needed.

“If this trend is set to stay and more people are choosing to die or be cared for at home, then it represents a significant shift in demand for healthcare, and more focus will be needed to ensure families, patients and carers at home have the right support,” she said.