Home News UK & World

The back row battle between England’s Tom Curry and Australia’s Michael Hooper

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 12.02pm
Tom Curry (left) and Michael Hooper go head to head this weekend (Adam Davy/Mike Egerton/PA)
England and Australia renew a rivalry last seen at the 2019 World Cup when the Autumn Nations Series continues at Twickenham on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the back row battle between Tom Curry and Michael Hooper that will help shape the contest.

Tom Curry – England

Tom Curry (centre) in action for England
Tom Curry (centre) has evolved from defensive destroyer to a more-rounded skill set (Adam Davy/PA)

Club: Sale
Position: Back row
Age: 23
Caps: 37 (includes three Lions caps)
Debut: v Argentina, 2017
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 17st 3lbs
Points: 20 (Tries four)

In a testament to Curry’s influence, Eddie Jones recently revealed his plans to rebuild his England team around the 2019 world player of the year nominee. Developing at a meteoric rate, Curry has evolved from defensive destroyer to a more-rounded skill set that includes a bigger role in linking play. Fast and powerful, he is at his most effective as a rampaging openside flanker but this autumn, Jones has resumed the experiment of trying him at number eight where he is still learning his trade.

Michael Hooper – Australia

Club: Waratahs
Position: Flanker
Age: 30
Caps: 117
Debut: v Scotland, 2012
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 16st
Points: 110 (Tries 22)

A dynamo of a player and an out-and-out openside, Hooper has been an ever-present for Australia for a decade that has included some troubled times. Although among the smaller forwards in the game he punches above his weight through a combination of his strength and speed. His athleticism and rugby intelligence once saw him dubbed a ‘hybrid centre’, summing up the all-court game that will eventually see him retire as a Wallaby great, but Australia’s longest-serving captain has years left in him yet.

